Elite Motors To Launch TIGGO 9 In Qatar Soon

Doha, Qatar: As TIGGO 9 rolled off the production line, Chery set a new milestone in the global automotive market. Elite Motors will soon launch this SUV in Qatar. This SUV, blending cutting-edge and outstanding safety features, is prepared to captivate markets worldwide and deliver exceptional quality and driving experiences to consumers.

The reliable quality of TIGGO 9 is closely tied to the robust capabilities of Chery's Qingdao Super Factory. Built to the latest smart factory and model Lighthouse Factory standards, the Qingdao facility represents Chery's ambitious integration of global industrial resources.

As Chery's smart manufacturing base, the Qingdao Super Factory supports TIGGO 9's quality and technology with advanced stamping, welding, painting, and final assembly processes. In the stamping workshop, fully automated high-speed synchronous lines achieve 100% equipment automation, significantly increasing efficiency and ensuring the new vehicle body's rigidity and safety. Every steel sheet undergoes precise design and stringent testing, laying a solid foundation for TIGGO 9's reliability and safety.

In the welding workshop, numerous robots collaborate to meet TIGGO 9's demand for differentiation and customization. AI-powered visual error-proofing technology ensures every weld is precise and consistent, enhancing the body's overall rigidity and safety. This advanced welding technology secures TIGGO 9's body sealing and durability, delivering a safer and more reassuring experience for drivers.

In the painting workshop, LASD robots apply coatings automatically, significantly boosting TIGGO 9's paint protection while reducing environmental impact during production. This technology enhances the vehicle's appearance and ensures the paint's long-lasting durability, a key part of TIGGO 9's design focus on aesthetics and resilience.

In the final assembly workshop, TIGGO 9's assembly process highlights a high level of automation and intelligence. With 100% automation of large parts, coupled with AI-driven error-proofing, the assembly process guarantees TIGGO 9's precision and consistency. This highly intelligent assembly line ensures that every detail of TIGGO 9 meets higher standards, providing smoother and more comfortable driving experiences.

TIGGO 9 undergoes multiple stringent evaluations in testing and detection. It goes through various audit processes before officially rolling off the line, including four-wheel alignment, lighting detection, wheel hub testing, and rainfall testing. Additionally, Chery's engineering team conducts sampling checks to ensure consistency and high-quality standards in mass production. This comprehensive and rigorous detection process is designed to provide consumers with a more reliable and safe product.

TIGGO 9 mass-production model is ready to go and is set to reach destinations worldwide. Born from Chery's Qingdao Super Factory, this SUV-with its excellent safety performance and advanced technological features-is prepared to offer global consumers a superior and intelligent driving experience.