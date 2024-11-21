QF's Al Ghorrah: A New Platform To Rejoice And Connect With Arab-Islamic Heritage

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation's upcoming Al Ghorrah for Literature and Arts is set to provide a unique for artistic and cultural expression, offering a vibrant space where people can come together to rejoice and connect with the richness of Arab-Islamic heritage.

The event also aims at celebrating diverse traditions and ultimately building bridges between communities and deepening shared cultural understanding.

Taking place from November 28 to December 2 at Education City's Oxygen Park, the ticketed event is open to public. It will offer musical performances, poetry readings and theatrical performances for children and adults.

Al Ghorrah Project Manager and Engagement and Activation Lead, at Qatar Foundation, Hend M. Al Thawadi said,“Through this event, we aim to deliver an experience that is diverse, engaging, and enriching, where local communities, art enthusiasts, and families can interact, participate, and engage. Ultimately, Al Ghorrah is designed to inspire, providing a valuable opportunity for connection and creative exploration – and we look forward to welcoming people to Education City to enjoy it with us.”

Al Ghorrah for Literature and Arts will also feature specialized workshops, such as bookmark-making and binding, miniature painting, and calligraphy, as well as lectures, interactive events, storytelling sessions, and culinary experiences featuring the flavors of countries including Egypt, Iran, and Syria.

The Peninsula spoke to some of the experts involved in conducting activities throughout the event.

Pre-University Education in Qatar Foundation, will be playing a fundamental role in the Al Ghorrah event, with a strong focus on integrating cultural and artistic learning into the educational experience of students.

“Our participation includes, first, the theatrical performance and poetry recitation competition, both aimed at strengthening students' connection to the rich heritage of Arab and Islamic civilizations. Through these performances, we encourage students to delve into traditional literature, fostering their appreciation for classic storytelling and historical narratives,” said perfomring arts coordinator at Pre-University Education, Aisha Al Sultan.

“Our second contribution is the first Winter Serenade, titled“Thikrayatna” (Our Memories), which celebrates the musical talents of 221 students from the choirs of various Qatar Foundation schools, spanning a wide range of ages,” she added.

The concert embraces the theme of popular traditional and national songs-highlighting cherished melodies that have resonated with generations during various social occasions.

“Through a carefully curated selection of these songs, we aim to honour Qatar's cultural heritage, strengthen national identity, and remind us of the cultural roots that unite the Qatari people. Each school choir will have the opportunity to perform either individually or in collaboration with other schools, bringing a spirit of unity and creativity to the stage. Additionally, 25 students from the Qatar Music Academy will enrich the concert by performing live with traditional Arabic instruments, accompanying the school choirs in three songs to elevate the overall musical experience,” said Al Sultan.

She emphasised that by engaging students in events like Al Ghorrah, Qatar Foundation aims to foster essential life skills such as creativity, communication, teamwork, and cultural appreciation.

“These activities provide a unique opportunity for students to learn beyond the classroom, gaining new tools and channels to express themselves and their perspectives on the world in diverse ways. In doing so, we unlock their creative potential, encourage critical thinking, and promote effective collaboration while celebrating their cultural heritage,” she added.

Calligraphy will be an important feature at Al Ghorrah as it holds a significant and revered place in Islamic heritage, where it is regarded not only as an artistic form but also as a spiritual practice. Separate calligraphy workshops will be held for adults and children.

“Calligraphy holds a special place in Islamic heritage, not only as an art form but as a means of preserving and honouring the divine revelation. Throughout history, calligraphers in our tradition have been deeply connected to the Qur'an, using their craft to convey reverence, excellence (ihsan), and love for the sacred message,” said Razzan Alagraa, a passionate calligraphy enthusiast and a certified calligraphy teacher who will be conducting workshops for children during Al Ghorrah.

“Al Ghorrah Festival plays a crucial role in making Islamic arts accessible to the public. Through its workshops, participants gain exposure to various art forms, helping them connect with and appreciate our rich heritage. These workshops highlight how Islamic art, in all its forms, aims to beautify our lives and the world around us,” she added.

Alagraa explained that Al Ghorrah will be giving the platform for children to start learn the beautiful art of calligraphy.

“I am especially passionate about teaching Arabic calligraphy to children. Many young learners may not have the opportunity to explore this beautiful art, and my workshops aim to fill that gap. By introducing them to the discipline of calligraphy, I hope to spark an appreciation for its beauty, while emphasizing the spiritual connection between the art form and the Qur'an,” she said.

Alagraa said that during the workshop, children will have the opportunity to learn the art of writing with the traditional reed pen and ink, just as the masters of the past did.

“This hands-on experience will connect them to centuries-old practices and techniques, offering a glimpse into the discipline and dedication required in calligraphy. My hope is that these workshops will inspire a deep appreciation for, and love of, our rich heritage and culture. Through this experience, I aim to instil a sense of pride in our artistic traditions, while highlighting the importance of preserving these timeless Islamic art forms for future generations,” she added.

Storytelling has a deep and rich tradition in Arab culture, spanning centuries and woven into the very fabric of social life. It is an art form that serves not only as entertainment but also as a way of preserving history, passing down moral lessons, and fostering a sense of community.

This will reflect during storytelling session at the upcoming Al Ghorrah event. Ebrahim Al Bishri, a well-known storyteller and voice actor will be conducting someone the story telling sessions and he shared about the importance of it.

“The Al Ghorrah event, organized by the Qatar Foundation, marks a significant milestone as it is the first event in Qatar dedicated to storytelling and literature. I am honoured to be part of this unique festival,” he said.

Storytelling sessions by Al Bishri will focus on captivating children with tales celebrating Qatari culture, values, and traditions.

“Each story has been carefully chosen to entertain while subtly educating young minds about our rich heritage. Through interactive storytelling techniques, I aim to engage the children, spark their imagination, and inspire them to appreciate the power of stories in shaping their identity and connection to the past,” he said.

“This event is not just about storytelling; it's about creating a shared experience where families celebrate the timeless art of narrative. I believe it will be a beautiful platform to inspire the next generation of storytellers and readers in Qatar,” he added.

Sharing about the importance of storytelling, Al Bishri said that it has always been a cornerstone of cultural preservation.“It serves as a bridge between generations, allowing traditions, values, and historical events to be passed down engagingly and memorably.”

“For centuries, oral storytelling was the primary means of recording and sharing history, especially in societies like ours, where storytelling was an essential part of community life,” he said.

According to him, through stories, the heritage is kept alive as they carry lessons, wisdom, and a sense of identity that connect to roots.

“Storytelling also plays a vital role in teaching children about their culture in a way that resonates with their emotions and curiosity. It fosters a sense of pride and belonging, helping them understand who they are and where they come from,” said Al Bishri who is also the Senior Information Services Librarian - Children and Young at the Qatar National Library (QNL).

“In today's globalised world, storytelling promotes cultural understanding and appreciation among diverse audiences. By sharing our unique stories, we contribute to the broader narrative of humanity, ensuring that our heritage is celebrated and respected globally,” he added.

Qatar Foundation's upcoming Al Ghorrah for Literature and Arts is sponsored by the Social & Sport Contribution Fund (DAAM), and held in partnership with partners include Qatar Calendar, the Ministry of Culture, and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

Daily tickets for adults are QR50, while tickets for children (aged 4-14) are QR35. Specialised workshop tickets are QR200 and access to the adventure room is QR10. All tickets can be purchased at