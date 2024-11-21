Dubai Financial Market index reaches highest level since 2014 with gains of USD5.2B

(MENAFN) The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) extended its positive performance for the second consecutive session, with the market rising by 0.61 percent, or 28.95 points, to reach 4,760.67 points in yesterday's trading. This marked the highest level since October 9, 2014, with the market adding approximately 5.25 billion dirhams. The gains were largely supported by the strong performance of leading in key sectors, including real estate, finance, and public utilities.



As a result of the market’s positive movement, the market capitalization of Dubai’s listed shares increased from 780.4 billion dirhams at the end of the previous session to 785.6 billion dirhams by the close of yesterday's session. This reflects the overall strength and upward momentum in the market.



One of the standout performers was the share of “National International Holding,” which surged by the maximum allowed limit to 4.85 dirhams, leading a rise in 20 stocks on the Dubai market, with a notable increase of 14.66 percent. Meanwhile, “Emaar” accounted for 32.2 percent of market liquidity, amounting to 205 million dirhams. Other key stocks such as “Emaar Development” continued their upward trend, closing 1.32 percent higher at 10.95 dirhams, while “Emaar Properties” remained stable at 9.71 dirhams.



Supporting the overall market movement, stocks such as “Takaful Emarat” and the “Dubai Financial Market” saw increases of 6.9 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively, with the latter recording its highest closing since April. Additionally, the share of “Ajman Bank” rose by 3.45 percent. The buying momentum continued as non-Arab foreign investors recorded a net investment of 25.3 million dirhams in the session, after making purchases worth 189.5 million dirhams compared to sales of 164.2 million dirhams.

MENAFN21112024000045015839ID1108909460