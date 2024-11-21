Iran warns of potential 'confrontation' over European resolution at UN nuclear watchdog

(MENAFN) Iran alerted Wednesday of 'confrontation' over a resolution presented by three European powers against Tehran at the United Nations nuclear watchdog.



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, during a phone call with his French colleague Jean-Noel Barrot, stated that a European resolution at the International Atomic Agency (IAEA) is going to make the 'cooperative atmosphere' among both sides a 'confrontational one.'



Araghchi censured the European troika – France, Germany, and the United Kingdom – for proposing their fourth resolution against Iran at the IAEA, which is scheduled for a vote on Wednesday, according to a report from the Foreign Ministry.



'This move by the E3 is in clear confrontation with the positive atmosphere created in engagements between Iran and the IAEA, and will only make the issue more complicated,' he alerted.



The vote appears days following IAEA chief Rafael Grossi tripped to Tehran and conducted extensive discussions with major Iranian officials to recover collaboration among both sides. He also tripped to two nuclear districts.



The key Iranian diplomat also toughly censured new sanctions forced on Iran by the European nations as 'unjustified and provocative.'



The European Union's foreign ministers on Monday concluded to sanction Iran's delivering of drones and weapons to Russia, claiming that they are being consumed in the conflict in Ukraine.

MENAFN21112024000045016755ID1108909443