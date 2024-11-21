Elephant Robotics Wraps Up An Intensive Global Tour, Showcasing Innovations At Three Major International Robotics Events

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Elephant Robotics concludes global tour at three major international robotics events, showcasing innovation for education and research applications.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an era where technology, education, and research advance together, innovation drives both educational and scientific progress. For robotics research and development companies, participating in significant scientific and academic robotics and international exhibitions is crucial to staying updated on the latest technological advancements. Elephant Robotics is delighted to announce the successful wrap-up of its global tour. From November 6th to 17th, the company presented its innovative robotics solutions at 3 prominent scientific and academic conferences and international technology exhibitions: The Conference on Robot Learning (CoRL) in Munich, the 62nd Higher Education Expo China (HEEC) in Chongqing, and the 26th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen.The Conference on Robot Learning (CoRL) is an annual international conference hosted by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), focusing on the intersection of robotics and machine learning. At CoRL 2024, Elephant Robotics presented a range of products, including the universal wheeled humanoid robot Mercury X1, the upcoming wearable teleoperation robotic arms, the 6 DOF collaborative robot arm myCobot 320 with the Artificial Intelligence Kit, bionic robotic cat metaCat , and the bionic robot panda metaPanda.In the conference, their wearable teleoperation robotic arms, featuring an exciting real-time human-robot collaboration demonstration with Mercury X1, attracted considerable attention from visitors. Many academic experts and researchers were particularly impressed by the innovative wearable controllers that allow precise command over the humanoid robot for various tasks across multiple application scenarios. A staff from Elephant Robotics stated, "Our wearable teleoperation robotic arms have received numerous inquiries, and many lab directors expressed their intent to purchase, with 2 clients even placing pre-orders on-site." Additionally, the collaborative robot myCobot 320, combined with the myCobot 320 AI Kit 2023, showcased live demonstrations of precise positioning, automatic sorting, and object grasping. These impressive displays attracted significant attention from scholars representing universities around the globe. They believe that Elephant Robotics' cobots not only help students acquire technical knowledge through practice but also cultivate innovative thinking and problem-solving abilities. During hands-on operations, students are able to delve into advanced research and development, exploring robotics topics such as machine vision, path planning algorithms, motion control algorithms, perception algorithms, and decision-making algorithms. This immersive experience fosters creativity and practical skills through continuous experimentation, enabling them to apply theoretical concepts to real-world challenges and complete innovative research projects. This interactive approach not only engages students but also prepares them for future challenges in the ever-evolving field of robotics and automation.Following the success at CoRL, Elephant Robotics participated in the prestigious Higher Education Expo China (HEEC) in Chongqing. HEEC, a premier annual exhibition dedicated to higher education, brings together universities, educational institutions, and industry leaders to foster collaboration and innovation. At the 62nd HEEC, Elephant Robotics continued to impress with a diverse range of robotic products, including the compound mobile robot that combines the 6 DOF robotic arm myCobot 280 and the mobile robot myAGV 2023, the wheeled humanoid robot Mercury X1, Artificial Intelligence Kit, Agricultural AI Kit with 3D Vision, ultraArm Conveyor Belt Kit and myCobot Pro 630 3D Vision Sorting Kit. Additionally, their bionic companion robotic pets, metaCat, metaDog, and metaPanda were also major attractions.The company's booth became a hub of activity, with over 3,000 visitors flocking to explore the company's affordable, user-friendly, and easy-to-use robotics education solutions. The appeal of these solutions lies in their accessibility and practicality, making them an ideal choice for educational institutions seeking innovative tools to enhance the learning experience. During the exhibition, visitors had the opportunity to witness on-site demonstrations that showcased the innovative functions and usage scenarios of Elephant Robotics's robotics education solutions. These demonstrations provided valuable insights into how the solutions could be seamlessly integrated into various educational settings, attracted many professors, teachers, and representatives from major institutions of higher education institutions. They expressed keen interest in exploring future collaborations and incorporating Elephant Robotics' technology into their curricula. At the HEEC, Elephant Robotics established friendly relationships with many universities and higher educational institutions.Elephant Robotics then concluded its global tour at the 26th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF). As the largest and most influential science and technology fair in China, the CHTF offers a platform for tech companies worldwide to showcase their latest innovations. Throughout the event, Elephant Robotics' booth buzzed with activity, drawing a continuous stream of visitors eager to witness the latest in robotics innovation. The standout robot was Mercury X1, a wheeled humanoid robot featuring 19 DOF and a high-performance mobile base, powered by NVIDIA Jetson Xavier controller. Designed for commercial services and smart home applications, Mercury X1 drew crowds with its impressive capabilities. Equally attention-grabbing was the lifelike bionic companion robotic pet metaPanda, which drew media and visitor interest alike. Designed for seamless interaction, it provides emotional support to children, adults, seniors, and individuals with autism and Alzheimer's disease. The metaPanda helps reduce loneliness, aids cognitive development, alleviates anxiety, and mitigates aggressive behaviors. By fostering a sense of responsibility and enhancing mental well-being, these bionic robot pets create positive interactions in daily life.Participating in these 3 major international robotics events underscores Elephant Robotics' commitment to innovation and the integration of AI and robotics into everyday applications. The company gained valuable insights through in-depth exchanges with robot enthusiasts, experts, and educators worldwide, earning recognition in the international education and research community. This feedback reinforces Elephant Robotics' determination to advance robotics technology while highlighting the growing importance of technology in education and research settings. As the company continues to innovate, it remains focused on enhancing human-robot interaction and delivering cutting-edge robotic products and research platforms. Looking ahead, Elephant Robotics is set to participate in 2 international exhibitions: UAE Cultural & Creative 2024 from 12-14 December in Dubai and International Consumer Electronics Show 2025 (CES 2025) from 7-10 January in Las Vegas. Visitors are invited to visit Elephant Robotics' booth to explore cutting-edge robotics technologies.

