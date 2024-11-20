'We're Adults, Wish Each Other The Best’: Johnson Downplays Rift With Warner

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Former Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson has expressed his willingness to move past tensions with ex-teammate David Warner ahead of their roles as commentators for the highly anticipated five-Test Border-Gavaskar series against India.

Johnson had previously criticised Warner's“farewell summer” last year, questioning why a "struggling Test opener" was allowed to dictate his own retirement timeline. His remarks fuelled speculation about unresolved friction, particularly after Warner's shaky performances in the lead-up to his final Test at the SCG against Pakistan.

However, speaking in Perth on Wednesday, Johnson downplayed any lingering animosity, emphasising professionalism. "We're adults. You move on. We live our own lives, and we all cross paths at some point. From my point, I'm an adult, he's an adult. You say, 'g'day,' and wish each other the best. I don't take too much out of that whole situation," Johnson was quoted by The Nightly as saying.

Johnson further lauded Warner's potential as a commentator, predicting that his unfiltered style could bring fresh insight to the game.

“It's not about us now we're in the commentary box - we're there to give insight. He's going to always be one of those characters that goes harder and says what he feels. As a commentator, you want people to give opinions. He's an ex-player now, and I think he should be able to give that insight," he said.

In his controversial column in The West Australian last year, Johnson not only criticised Warner's retirement announcement but also revisited the batsman's role in the infamous Sandpapergate scandal.

He had wrote, "Although Warner wasn't alone in Sandpapergate, he was at the time a senior member of the team and someone who liked to use his perceived power as a 'leader.' Now the way he is going out is underpinned by more of the same arrogance and disrespect to our country.”

Johnson also backed Australia to perform strongly against India in the upcoming series. He highlighted the team's rested and experienced bowling attack as a significant advantage.

“They're an experienced bowling attack... they know Perth well, even Optus Stadium. They've played there on a few occasions and done well,” he said.“The Australian bowling lineup is probably looking at the last series that they played and lost, hopefully taking that into this series. They've had a bit of a rest as well, so being fresh helps. We're in for a tough series.”