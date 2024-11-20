(MENAFN) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan suggested that Ukraine should accelerate its military mobilization and send more to the frontlines, emphasizing the importance of manpower over additional Western weaponry. In a PBS News interview, Sullivan questioned the impact of advanced weapons like tanks and F-16s, asking whether these had noticeably shifted the battlefield dynamics. He argued that the key to strengthening Ukraine’s defense lies in mobilizing more forces, stating, "It’s about manpower," and urging Ukraine to bolster its forces to secure its frontlines.



While the US stresses the need for more troops, Russia has consistently stated that no amount of Western military aid would alter the conflict’s outcome. Moscow has long believed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should have accepted the terms of a draft truce negotiated in Istanbul in 2022, but instead, Zelensky, following pressure from the West, abandoned those talks, with Russia accusing him of prolonging the war to inflict maximum damage on Russia at the cost of Ukrainian lives.



Sullivan also raised concerns over Russia’s reported deployment of North Korean troops to the frontline in the Kursk Region, a claim neither Russia nor North Korea has confirmed. Meanwhile, Zelensky warned that Ukraine could face up to 100,000 North Korean troops unless Western support escalates. Furthermore, in August, Zelensky initiated a risky incursion into Russian territory, which resulted in significant Ukrainian casualties, with Russian estimates putting losses at nearly 34,000 and significant equipment damage. This operation, considered a risky move by many military analysts, was seen as an attempt to slow Russian advances but came at a high cost.

MENAFN20112024000045015687ID1108906216