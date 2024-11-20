Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense, and Minister of Interior of the State of Kuwait HE Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, arrived in Doha today to participate in the 41st meeting of Their Highnesses and Excellencies, Ministers of Interior of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, hosted by the State of Qatar.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were received upon arrival at the Amiri Terminal of Doha International Airport by HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), along with several senior officials from the Ministry of Interior and Lekhwiya.

Also present to welcome him was HE Khaled Badr Al Mutairi, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the State of Qatar.