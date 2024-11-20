Storage of water in Iran’s dams increases by 13 percent

(MENAFN) As of November 16, over 22.64 million cubic meters of water have been stored behind Iran's dams since the start of the current water year, which began in late September. This represents a 13 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to the latest data from the Energy Ministry. The increase in stored water is seen as a positive development, contributing to the overall water management strategy in the country.



Currently, the total capacity of Iran's dam reservoirs stands at 50.5 billion cubic meters. With 44 percent of this capacity now filled, the water storage situation appears relatively stable. This is an important factor as the country continues to focus on improving its water infrastructure and ensuring sufficient supply for both consumption and agricultural needs.



However, despite the increase in the volume of stored water, the total inflow to the reservoirs has been slightly lower than last year. The volume of water entering the reservoirs between late September and mid-November amounted to 2.4 million cubic meters. This is a three percent decrease compared to the same period in the previous year, suggesting that water inflow from rain and other sources may have been slightly reduced.



The data highlights both the successes and challenges in Iran's water management efforts. While the increased storage capacity is a positive sign, the decline in water inflows could indicate potential concerns for the country's future water availability. Efforts to improve water use efficiency and develop better resource management strategies will be essential in addressing these challenges moving forward.

