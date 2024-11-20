Umm Salal Winter Festival To Kick Off Tomorrow To Support Local Products

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Under the auspices of the of Municipality represented by the Agricultural Affairs Department, and in cooperation with Hassad Food Company, "Umm Salal Winter Festival" is set to be inaugurated in its first edition on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at Umm Salal Central Market.

The festival will host several important events and exhibitions from November 21, 2024, until February19, 2025, with the aim of supporting local products, by providing a suitable marketing for local producers throughout the winter season.



On this occasion, Director of the Agricultural Affairs Department at the Ministry of Municipality Yousef Khalid Al Khulaifi said: "The launch of Umm Salal Winter Festival aims to support local farm owners and provide guidance to farmers to enhance the quality of local products as well as achieve efficiency in production, in addition to increase the economic return to farm owners."

For his part, Chief Executive Officer of Hassad Food Eng. Ali Hilal Al Kuwari emphasized the importance of cooperation and roles integration between state institutions to support local products.

Hassad's CEO also indicated that holding "Umm Salal Winter Festival" is in line with Hassad strategy, which aims to support achieving food security for the State of Qatar. Moreover, Al Kuwari welcomed the participation of the "Families of Home-Grown Projects" in the festival.

The Ministry of Municipality has introduced plans and programs to support farmers, such as providing early services with improved quality, while ensuring they reach the farms in a timely manner. The Ministry has also prepared a training plan in cooperation with Hassad Food, through which farmers are trained on the best agricultural practices, using training courses, field visits, and on-field workshops.

"Umm Salal Winter Festival" schedule starts with the "Dates exhibition," which takes place between No. 21-30, followed by the "Traditional Market exhibition" during the period Dec. 5-14, then the "Flowers Exhibition from Dec. 19-26, 2024.

The exhibitions will continue in 2025, which will start with the "Honey Exhibition," from Jan.9-18, followed by the "Strawberry & Figs Exhibition" from Jan. 30 to Feb. 8, and finally the festival concludes its exhibition with "Kanar Exhibition" from Feb. 13-19, 2025.

Moreover, in collaboration with the Family Empowerment Department at the Ministry of Social Development and Family, Hassad Food dedicated a prominent space for the "Families of Home-Grown Projects" to showcase their products to the festival visitors throughout the festivals full duration, with the aim of supporting them and advancing their efforts.

Umm Salal Central Market is one of six integrated markets managed by Aswaq for Food Facilities Management Company (a subsidiary of Hassad Food). The central market spans over 60,000 m2, and is located at the intersection of integral highways (Al-Majd and Al-Shamal), which links the market directly to the main ports of Al-Wakra, Al-Ruwais, Al-Khor, and Doha.

The central market includes fish market, auction hall, Al Mazrouaa' yard (a space for fresh produce), private slaughterhouse, shaded barns, vegetables, fruits and dates shops. It also includes meat shops, ice factory, supermarket, mosque and administrative offices.

