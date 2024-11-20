Trump assures intentions to deploy army for deportations

(MENAFN) President-elect Donald has confirmed his intention to declare a national emergency and deploy military resources to facilitate the deportation of undocumented immigrants. During his re-election campaign, Trump promised to carry out "the largest deportation program" in U.S. history, frequently discussing the potential involvement of the military in this effort. On Monday, Trump shared a post by conservative activist Tom Fitton on Truth Social, who stated that Trump's administration would declare a national emergency and utilize military assets for a mass deportation program. Trump echoed Fitton's statement, agreeing with the plan by posting, "TRUE!!!"



Under the 1976 legislation, U.S. presidents can declare national emergencies and redirect funds to address urgent issues, including immigration. Trump's proposed measures to tackle illegal immigration include expanding deportations, reintroducing a "travel ban" for certain countries, and blocking asylum seekers at the border. He also aims to end birthright citizenship for children born to undocumented parents in the U.S. Stephen Miller, Trump's former top immigration adviser, suggested that the military could build large-scale detention camps for individuals awaiting deportation.



Estimates from the Department of Homeland Security indicate that around 11 million people are currently in the U.S. illegally. In his first term, Trump declared a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border to address the surge in asylum seekers and repurposed military funds to build a border wall. However, construction was halted after Joe Biden's election in 2021.

