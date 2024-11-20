Belarussian Twins Missing On Turkish Mountain

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Istanbul: Mountain rescue teams are searching for two Belarusian sisters who have been missing since Monday after going climbing in central Turkiye, the Belarussian embassy said Wednesday.

"We have not heard from the two sisters and are still looking for them," an embassy spokesperson told AFP.

The 36-year-old twins set off to climb the 3,771-metre (12,372-feet) Kizilkaya Peak on Saturday and had been expected back at their base camp on Monday, the local governor's office said.

Kizilkaya Peak is located between the two central provinces of Nigde and Kayseri.

Around 15 rescuers are involved in the search for the two mountaineers, the authorities said.