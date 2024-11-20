Belarussian Twins Missing On Turkish Mountain
Date
11/20/2024 7:20:13 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Istanbul: Mountain rescue teams are searching for two Belarusian sisters who have been missing since Monday after going climbing in central Turkiye, the Belarussian embassy said Wednesday.
"We have not heard from the two sisters and are still looking for them," an embassy spokesperson told AFP.
The 36-year-old twins set off to climb the 3,771-metre (12,372-feet) Kizilkaya Peak on Saturday and had been expected back at their base camp on Monday, the local governor's office said.
Kizilkaya Peak is located between the two central provinces of Nigde and Kayseri.
Around 15 rescuers are involved in the search for the two mountaineers, the authorities said.
MENAFN20112024000063011010ID1108906213
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.