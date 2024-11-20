UAE Interior Minister Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Lieutenant General HH Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime and Minister of Interior of the United Arab Emirates, arrived in Doha on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, to participate in the 41st meeting of Their Highnesses and Excellencies, Ministers of Interior of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, hosted by the State of Qatar.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were received upon arrival at the Amiri Terminal of Doha International Airport by HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), along with several senior officials from the Ministry of Interior and Lekhwiya.