(MENAFN) Russia has expressed its willingness to normalize relations with the United States, but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that reciprocal actions from Washington are necessary. Speaking to TASS news agency, Peskov pointed out that the current deterioration in bilateral relations was initiated by the U.S. and not Russia. He reiterated that, as President Vladimir has stated, Russia remains open to improving ties with the U.S., but insisted that "we cannot tango alone" and would not do so without the U.S. taking similar steps.



Peskov's remarks align with Putin's comments earlier this month at the Valdai international forum, where the Russian president also expressed openness to mending relations but emphasized that the U.S. is responsible for the breakdown, having imposed sanctions and restrictions against Russia without reciprocal measures from Moscow. Putin further criticized U.S. actions, stating that unlike Washington, Russia has never attempted to intervene militarily in countries neighboring the U.S., urging the U.S. to recognize the risks of provoking global conflicts.



Putin also referenced U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's campaign sentiments, noting that Trump had expressed a desire to end wars rather than start new ones, and had promised to seek a diplomatic resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. However, Putin cautioned that the future actions of the incoming U.S. administration would determine the course of events. Since 2014, the U.S. and its allies have imposed thousands of sanctions on Russia, especially after the conflict in Ukraine escalated following Russia's annexation of Crimea, which Moscow considers illegal.

