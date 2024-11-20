Saudi Interior Minister Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, arrived in Doha, on Wednesday, Nobember 20, 2024, to participate in the 41st meeting of Their Highnesses and Excellencies, Ministers of Interior of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, hosted by the State of Qatar.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were received upon arrival at the Amiri Terminal of Doha International Airport by HE Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), along with several senior officials from the Ministry of Interior and Lekhwiya.

Also present to welcome him was HH Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan Al Saud, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the State of Qatar.

