Saudi Interior Minister Arrives In Doha
Date
11/20/2024 7:20:13 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, arrived in Doha, on Wednesday, Nobember 20, 2024, to participate in the 41st meeting of Their Highnesses and Excellencies, Ministers of Interior of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, hosted by the State of Qatar.
His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were received upon arrival at the Amiri Terminal of Doha International Airport by HE sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), along with several senior officials from the Ministry of Interior and Lekhwiya.
Also present to welcome him was HH Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan Al Saud, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the State of Qatar.
MENAFN20112024000063011010ID1108906212
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.