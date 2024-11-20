Media reports Son of Norway’s crown princess detained for supposed rape

(MENAFN) Marius Borg Høiby, the 27-year-old son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been arrested in Oslo on suspicion of rape, local reported. The arrest occurred late Monday, with Høiby facing preliminary charges of having engaged in sexual intercourse with a person who was unconscious or otherwise unable to resist. have not disclosed when the alleged incident took place but confirmed that the victim was unable to resist. Høiby, who has no official royal duties or title, denies the accusations. His lawyer, Øyvind Bratlien, stated that Høiby is cooperating with the investigation and wishes to explain his side.



This arrest follows a prior incident in August when Høiby was detained for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend at her apartment in Oslo. He was initially charged with bodily harm and criminal damage but was released. Police found a knife embedded in a wall during their investigation, and Høiby was later arrested in September for violating a restraining order related to that case.



The woman involved in the rape allegations is reportedly in distress, with her lawyer stating that it was the police who initiated the case. Following the earlier incidents, Høiby was banned from his mother and stepfather’s home. Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who married Crown Prince Haakon in 2001, had Høiby from a previous relationship. His father, Morten Borg, has a criminal record including convictions for violence, drunk driving, and cocaine possession.

