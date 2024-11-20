Denmark Allocates EUR 130M For Weapons Production In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Danish Prime Mette Frederiksen has announced the allocation of EUR 130 million to support the production of drones and missiles in Ukraine.

The Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine, Herman Smetanin, announced this in a Telegram post , according to Ukrinform.

"Denmark has allocated EUR 130 million for weapons production in Ukraine, including missiles and drones. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen made this announcement during our joint meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky," he wrote.

Smetanin thanked the Danish government for its leadership in supporting Ukraine's defense industry. Smetanin also highlighted successful past collaborations, such as the pilot project for the production of 18 Bohdana self-propelled howitzers, with agreements in place for an additional nine products.

Photo credit: Herman Smetanin / Telegram