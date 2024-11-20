Fibromyalgia: Why Is This Common, Debilitating Condition Being Ignored In Male Patients?

Author: Benjamín Gaya-Sancho

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Fibromyalgia is a chronic disorder characterised by muscle pain throughout the body, fatigue, sleep problems and cognitive difficulties. The condition predominantly affects women, but men can also suffer from it. However, they often do so in silence, as they face cultural, medical and psychological barriers to being taken seriously and receiving treatment.

While the disorder itself is well-documented, the male experience remains under-discussed, which only furthers its invisibility.

Fibromyalgia affects 2-4 % of the world's population . Of this percentage the vast majority are women , which has led research to focus mostly on women, with most cases in men being unnoticed or misunderstood .

Underdiagnosis in men

Gender bias plays a significant role in making fibromyalgia invisible among men. Diagnosis is more frequent in women, meaning male patients are under-represented in clinical studies and diagnoses.

However, this imbalance may exist because diagnostic criteria and assessment tools do not always capture symptoms as they present in men. A recent study found that, in specific subgroups of patients reporting pain in multiple areas of the body, men were less likely to receive a formal diagnosis of fibromyalgia compared to women, despite presenting with similar symptoms .

Additionally, society often associates chronic pain and vulnerability with women. Males, culturally, are pressured to suffer in silence or seek alternative explanations that conform more closely to traditional expectations of masculinity.

This social pressure can lead to them not seeking medical help, or to health professionals minimising their symptoms.

Men's experiences, in their words

The experiences of men with fibromyalgia are still under-explored in clinical settings. However, qualitative – as opposed to quantitative – studies are beginning to shed light on a complex and unique reality.

This methodology allows us to capture nuances and delve deeper into the specific challenges faced by men with the disease, revealing aspects that are often overlooked in quantitative studies.

These experiences include quotes such as the following taken from a study entitled “I can't have it; I am a man. A young man!” – men, fibromyalgia and masculinity in a Nordic context":

Other studies have interviewed male sufferers on how the condition affects them in specific contexts. The following are taken from an article entitled“'I just want my life back!' - Men's narratives about living with fibromyalgia”, and detail men's experiences of fibromyalgia in a number of different areas.

At work:

In day to day life:

Getting a health checkup:

How to talk about fibromyalgia in men

We should keep the following in mind when listening to someone talking about fibromyalgia and men:

Masculine stereotypes and pressures may lead men to minimise their symptoms or not seek help for chronic pain. Admitting weakness or vulnerability may go against social expectations.Fibromyalgia not only causes physical pain, it also affects sufferers' cognitive and emotional capacities.

As the aforementioned studies show, some men feel a lack of understanding and empathy from health professionals, especially from other men.Fibromyalgia is complex, making it essential to adopt treatment approaches that account for individual factors like gender, and psychological or social contexts.

The reality of fibromyalgia in men is complex and invisible, and influenced by gender stereotypes that hinder proper diagnosis and treatment. It is essential to acknowledge men's experiences and adapt healthcare approaches to reduce stigma and provide effective support. Only by doing this can we improve quality of life and ensure more equitable and empathetic treatment for all patients.

This article was originally published in Spanish