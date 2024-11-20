J & K Police, NIA Apprehend High-Profile Offender In North Kashmir's Handwara

According to an official release from the police, the accused Muneer Ahmad Banday, a resident of Banday Mohalla in Handwara was carrying a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh.

Police said that the accused had been evading arrest since June 2020 in connection with Case No. 03/2020 under sections 8/21 NDPS 17, 18, 20 UAPA, 120-B, 121 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per the release, Muneer Ahmad Banday was involved in a multi-million drug smuggling case, which had significant implications for funding illegal activities.

“Muneer Ahmed Banday's arrest marks a major success for Police Handwara and other security agencies in the fight against organized crime and narco-terrorism. The operation underscores the commitment of the Police and NIA to bring offenders to justice and dismantle networks involved in such unlawful activities,” said the release.

Further investigation into the case is ongoing.

