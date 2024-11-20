Kashmir Situation Under Control, All Security Agencies Working In Synergy, Says CRPF IG

Inaugurating the second edition of CRPF Cup Srinagar Sector, a to be held from November 20 to 28, Inspector General of CRPF (Srinagar Sector) P K Sharma said the aim is to have maximum connect with the youth of Kashmir.

“The situation (in Kashmir) as we all know, is under control... All forces are working in synergy,” he said.

The CRPF IG inaugurated the second edition of the CRPF Cup Srinagar Sector, a cricket tournament, at the Sher-e-Kashmir stadium here.

He said 16 teams - 12 from the Srinagar district, and two teams each from Budgam and Ganderbal districts - are participating in the tournament. A football tournament will be organised Next month, the CRPF officer said.

