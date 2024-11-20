Diljit Dosanjh Adds Mumbai To Dil-Luminati India Tour: 'Lao Ji Finally Ho Gaya Add' Tickets To Go Live On THIS Date

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour is receiving a tremendous response from the public. After performing in Hyderabad, Delhi, and Ahmedabad, the Punjab on Wednesday confirmed the addition of a Mumbai show to his globally famous concert tour.

The singer and made the announcement on his social post. Diljit Dosanj 's Dil-Luminati India Tour's Mumbai show will be held on December 19.

The tickets for Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai show will go live on November 22. Dosanjh shared the news in his post and wrote,“We heard you! Mumbai show announced”. There will be a special offer for HSBC cardholders as they will be able to book tickets for Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai show on pre-sale, which will be live from 2 pm to 5 pm on November 22. General sale will go live at 5 pm.

The venue of Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai show is yet to be revealed by the concert organisers. The concert will be held on December 19 from 7 pm to 10 pm.

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India tour kicked off on October 26 at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadiu . Before the launch of his India tour, Diljit Dosanjh created ripples across the world with his Dil-Luminati Tour in the US, Canada, and Europe.

As part of his tour, Diljit Dosanjh will cover eleven cities across India, including Hyderabad, Indore, Mumbai, Pune, Guwahati, etc. His tour in India received an overwhelming response. Most of the tickets for his shows were sold out within minutes. Even before completion, Diljit Dosanjh's concert tour became one of the biggest-grossing concert tours in India. A glimpse of Diljit's fans following across India was seen during his shows in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Delhi.