Qatar Elected As Member Of Drafting Committee For Diplomatic Conference To Adopt Design Law Treaty

Doha: As the to conclude and adopt a Design Law Treaty kicks off in Riyadh from November 11 to 22, 2024, in collaboration with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Qatar, represented by Ahmed Essa Al Sulaiti (pictured), Director of the Office of the State of Qatar to the World Trade Organization and other economic organisations in Geneva, has been elected as a member of the Drafting Committee.

This election was approved by the Diplomatic Conference and reflects Qatar's prominent international stature.

This election is also part of Qatar's ongoing efforts to enhance its active role in drafting international agreements and participate in developing the international legal framework in economic and trade fields.

It also highlights Qatar's commitment to fostering international cooperation on various economic issues and consolidates its presence on the global stage.

The Drafting Committee consists of 17 elected members and two ex officio members, elected by the Conference from among the member delegations.

The Drafting Committee is tasked with preparing drafts and advising on their formulation.

It reviews and coordinates the drafting of all texts prior to presenting them to the relevant main committees for final approval.

The Diplomatic Conference represents the final stage of negotiations for this treaty, which aims to simplify the global system for the protection and registration of industrial designs.

If adopted, this treaty will significantly add to WIPO's Patent Law and Trademark Law Treaties.

The simplification seeks to reduce the legal complexities innovators and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) face when protecting their designs internationally.

During the Diplomatic Conference, Qatar's delegation delivered a statement emphasising its commitment to develop an effective and inclusive international system that protects industrial designs and keeps pace with modern challenges and innovation.

The delegation also highlighted Qatar's interest in intellectual property rights, including industrial designs, which are regulated by Qatar Law No. (10) of 2020 for the Protection of Industrial Designs and Models and the importance of working on this treaty to protect designs internationally.

The delegation emphasised Qatar's unwavering commitment to international cooperation as a cornerstone for the treaty's success and the realisation of its objectives.

They highlighted that this election marks a pivotal step in enhancing Qatar's influence and active participation in shaping global legal decision-making within international organisations.