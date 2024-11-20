China's Hainan Fresh Produce: Sweet Fruits 18°N Gaining Global Popularity Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HAIKOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 November 2024 - The northern hemisphere transitions into winter in November. In the southern end of Hainan Free Trade in China, Sanya City and Ledong Li Autonomous County, located at 18 degrees north latitude, it is still warm and comfortable. Fruit farmers only wear light clothes, busy picking mangoes and honeydew melons, the famous products of "Hainan Fresh Produce", and them to numerous markets around the world.





China is one of the largest mango producers globally, and Hainan, often regarded as the "tropical fruit paradise", plays a key role. According to the Hainan Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Sanya ranks as Hainan's leading mango production region. It yields from November to June every year, generating a revenue of approximately $820 million annually.



Thanks to superior natural advantages, advanced breeding technology and standardized production, these mangoes are known for their beautiful appearance, high sweetness, thin core, and juicy, fragrant flesh. The local government and association have set strict standards for every stage -- picking, sorting, storage, and transportation. Government supervision, association supervision and a scientific traceability system have ensured the consistent quality of Sanya mangoes.



The fruit is now gaining worldwide popularity, and exported to over 10 countries including Canada, the United States, Singapore, Germany, and Italy.



Ledong, in Sanya's vicinity, is celebrated as the "hometown of Chinese honeydew melon". The region's ample sunlight and heat conditions, unique sea sand soil, and scientific planting and management techniques give Ledong honeydew melons their creamy and nectar-like sweetness. These melons boast high content of various vitamins that is several times more than that of watermelons and apples.



From October to May each year, Ledong's honeydew melons enter their prime harvest period, accounting for nearly half of all honeydew melons leaving the island. To support this booming industry, Ledong has established modern agricultural high-quality development industrial parks and intensive standard production demonstration bases for honeydew melons. Annually, the county produces around 600,000 tonnes of honeydew melons, generating a revenue of approximately $710 million.



The branding under "Hainan Fresh Produce" -- a catalogue of regional public brands of all categories in Hainan Province, has boosted the reputation of "Sanya Mango" and "Ledong Honeydew Melon", turning them into symbols of Hainan's "tropical efficient agriculture". For many farmers, in Ledong and Sanya alike, growing mangoes and melons has led to improved livelihoods. Their new houses -- proudly called "Mango Buildings" and "Honeydew Melon Buildings" -- standing as a testament to the dedication and prosperity of Chinese people.







