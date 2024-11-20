China's Hainan Fresh Produce: Sweet Fruits 18°N Gaining Global Popularity Media Outreach Newswire APAC
Date
11/20/2024 4:42:18 AM
(MENAFN- media OutReach Newswire)
HAIKOU, CHINA -
Media OutReach Newswire - 20 November 2024 - The northern hemisphere transitions into winter in November. In the southern end of Hainan Free Trade port in China, Sanya City and Ledong Li Autonomous County, located at 18 degrees north latitude, it is still warm and comfortable. Fruit farmers only wear light clothes, busy picking mangoes and honeydew melons, the famous products of "Hainan Fresh Produce", and shipping them to numerous markets around the world.
MENAFN20112024003551001712ID1108905464
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.