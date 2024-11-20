NFL Business Report 2024-2025, With Profiles Of All 32 Teams And Their Commercial Partners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NFL Business Report 2024/25" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With its billions of dollars worth of rights deals, lucrative sponsorship arrangements and soaring team valuations, the National League (NFL) is unrivalled in its home and increasingly influential overseas.

This new Business Report contains essential business intelligence and commercial contract details relating to North America's most lucrative sports property and its 32 franchises.

Access information on all the major sponsorship and media rights contracts, as well as exclusive data and insights covering sponsorship trends, consumer behaviour, social media engagement, ticket sales and more.

Taking You Deeper Into the Business of the NFL Than Ever Before

The NFL 2024 Business Report aggregates critical intelligence pertaining to the league and its teams, stadiums, commercial partners and international broadcasters. The new report takes you far deeper into the business of the NFL, with more in-depth financial data and exclusive insights from a broader range of leading third-party sources.

Key Highlights:



Profiles of all 32 teams and their commercial partners

Financial details for major sponsorship and broadcast rights deals

Analysis of the NFL's international growth strategy Exclusive data and analytics on sponsorship, consumer interest, media rights, social media and ticketing

NFL Business Report Highlights Include:



- NFL league and team sponsorship revenue in 2023

41% YoY rise in NFL tickets sold to international buyers - Global value of the NFL's media rights

What Makes the Report Unique?

In addition to aggregating publicly accessible information, the NFL 2024/25 Business Report unites proprietary insights and analytics from an array of partner data providers, much of which is not available anywhere else in the sports industry.

For example, the report includes financial terms for key commercial deals, including media rights and sponsorship agreements, as well as the latest figures relating to consumer demand, attendance and team valuations.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview

Teams

Insight: The NFL's Private Equity Playbook

Official Partners

Broadcasters

Insight: Inside the Global Markets Program

Data & Analytics



Consumer



Media



Financial



Attendance



Social



Sponsorship

Ticketing

Insight: Key Ticketing Trends Stadia

