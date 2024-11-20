Shura Council Speaker, IPU President Discuss Parliamentary Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdulla Al Ghanim met yesterday with President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) H E Dr. Tulia Ackson, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to develop cooperation in parliamentary fields and capacity building in light of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two sides in 2021.

The meeting also dealt with parliamentary efforts to support international peace and security, as the two sides highlighted the humanitarian and situations in the region, including the Israeli aggression on the Palestinian territories and Lebanon.

The two sides emphasised the importance of parliamentary cooperation in achieving sustainable development, enhancing dialogue between peoples, and achieving security and justice for all, thus consolidating the foundations of peace and stability at the regional and international levels.

The Speaker of the Shura Council stressed the strength of relations and fruitful cooperation between the Shura Council and the IPU.

In turn, Dr. Tulia Ackson hailed the progress and development witnessed by Qatar in various fields, stressing its prominent role in supporting parliamentary dialogue and enhancing international efforts to achieve peace and security.

She voiced her appreciation for the effective partnership between the Shura Council and the IPU, which represents a model of fruitful cooperation in facing common challenges.

The President of the IPU also extended her congratulations to the State of Qatar, its leadership, government, and people, on the success of the referendum on the constitutional amendments, stressing that the high voting rate and approval rate by the people reflect their great confidence in the wisdom of their wise leadership.