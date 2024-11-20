Unicommerce Expands Technology Support for SUGAR Cosmetics Through Its Omnichannel Solutions

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 19 November 2024, Bengaluru: Unicommerce, one of India’s leading e-commerce enablement SaaS platforms, is powering SUGAR Cosmetics with its integrated technology stack to strengthen its e-commerce and retail operations.



The premium beauty & personal care brand has been leveraging Unicommerce’s technology, including its multi-channel order management and warehouse management systems, to streamline its e-commerce operations for over five years. With the recent addition of Unicommerce’s omnichannel retail management system, the brand will additionally power store fulfilment operations to serve its customers across digital and physical touchpoints.



According to recent trends by Unicommerce, the makeup products witnessed an order volume jump of over 100% during this year’s Diwali sales as compared to last year, indicating shoppers' growing interest in such products.



With its wide range of makeup products, SUGAR continues to build a strong network of physical stores nationwide. Integrating all the stores and warehouses on Unicommerce’s centralised platform will allow the brand to offer ship-from-store service to its customers. It will also enable the brand to switch orders between its warehouses and stores, thereby exposing more inventory and a wider assortment, leading to faster service.



The technology will also optimise return order processes, providing customers with a holistic brand experience and increasing upselling and cross-selling opportunities.



Speaking about the company's Omnichannel vision and partnership with Unicommerce, Jasmin Gohil, Chief Technology Officer of SUGAR Cosmetics, said, “In today’s fast-evolving market, it has become imperative to have omnichannel capabilities to offer excellent customer satisfaction. We are a technologically focused brand, and Unicommerce’s technology has demonstrated impressive results throughout our long-standing partnership. Its omnichannel capabilities will help further strengthen our potential to serve our customers and enhance their shopping experience across all online and offline channels.”



Regarding the partnership, Kapil Makhija, MD and CEO of Unicommerce said, “The evolving retail industry has made it essential for brands to deploy technology that enhances the overall post-purchase experience for end consumers. Our long-term relationship with SUGAR is a testament to our excellent product, and we look forward to deepening our relationship with SUGAR and supporting their business operations through our unified technology platform.

As of Q2 2025, Unicommerce serves 3550+ clients, including D2C brands, retail and e-commerce companies, and logistics provider firms. With 260+ technology & partner integrations, the company has achieved an annual transaction run rate of 930+ million order items, managing 8800+ warehouses and 3150+ omni-enabled stores across geographies. Unicommerce eSolutions Limited is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE: UNIECOM) and the Bombay Stock Exchange. (BSE: 544227)





