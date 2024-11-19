BMS CAT Announces Jim Cashman As New CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HALTOM CITY, Texas, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

BMS CAT, a leader in commercial and residential restoration services, is pleased to announce Jim Cashman as its new CEO, effective Monday, November 11, 2024. Cashman succeeds Tom Head, who is retiring after a distinguished 21-year tenure as CEO.

Jim Cashman brings extensive experience in the service with a track record of strategic growth, operational excellence, and client-focused leadership. His expertise in fostering strong teams and prioritizing customer satisfaction makes him ideally suited to lead BMS CAT in its next chapter.

Introducing Jim Cashman as the new CEO of BMS CAT.

Continue Reading

"We are thrilled to welcome Jim as our new CEO," said Louie Sharpe, Partner at AEA Investors and Chairman of BMS CAT. "With his leadership, we look forward to building on our strong foundation and continuing to provide top-tier recovery and restoration services. Jim's experience and approach align perfectly with our mission, and we're excited about the future under his guidance."

"Tom's leadership has been invaluable," added Riz Chand, AEA Partner and

BMS CAT Board member."His commitment to quality service and building a strong, results-driven team transformed BMS CAT and positioned us as an industry leader. We are immensely grateful for his years of dedication and the positive impact he has made on both our company and the communities we serve."

About BMS CAT

Since 1948, BMS CAT has been a trusted provider of recovery and reconstruction services, specializing in fire, water, mold, and storm damage restoration for properties of all sizes. With over 70 years of experience, the company remains committed to restoring properties to pre-loss conditions quickly and efficiently.

SOURCE Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED