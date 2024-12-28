(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai Land Department (DLD), in collaboration with ThinkProp Institute, celebrated the graduation of a new batch of Emirati brokers as part of the Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme during a ceremony held in Abu Dhabi. These brokers are key to fostering competitiveness in the real estate and establishing it as a vital sector supporting the growth of the national economy.











This achievement aligns with the wise leadership's directives and stems from a vision of integration and partnership between the public and private sectors towards empowering Emirati citizens, enhancing their competitiveness, and reinforcing the sustainability of excellence within the real estate market, a key pillar of the national economy.

Around 500 participants who successfully completed the training Programme organised by ThinkProp Institute were honoured during the ceremony, which was attended by a distinguished group of real estate sector leaders, including His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director General of DLD; His Excellency Rashed Al Omaira, Director General of Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC); and His Excellency Dr Adeeb Al Afeefi, Executive Director of the ADREC Real Estate Strategic Planning Sector; His excellency, Ghazi Al Ateibi, Excutive Director of the ADREC Real Estate Transactions Sector; Mr. Moath Maqbol, General Manager of Advanced Real Estate Services and a number of CEOs and directors from both entities. On the sidelines of the event, a meeting was held to discuss enhancement methods for national real estate talent empowerment and qualification leveraging joint DLD and ADREC initiatives. Training and qualification programmes are to be provided to equip participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed and excel in the industry, promoting continuous professional development and encouraging lifelong learning and career advancement.





Signing a Memorandum of Cooperation to Strengthen Partnership:

The ceremony also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the DLD, represented by Mr. Mohammed Al Bidwawi, Acting CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA); and Mr. Jasem Al Hosani, Interim Executive Director of ThinkProp. This memorandum underscores the significance and pivotal role of the Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme in training and empowering Emirati citizens while strengthening their active presence in the real estate market.

The memorandum also aims to strengthen the enduring partnership between the DLD and ThinkProp Institute, a subsidiary of ADRES, which played a vital role in the initial phase of the Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme. Having been committed to the Programme's ambitious objectives, ThinkProp became its academic sponsor dedicated to the development of Emirati talents through specialised training initiatives. Additionally, the memorandum contributes to establishing collaboration and joint projects between both entities, reinforcing the sustainability of excellence within the real estate sector.

In this regard, Mohammed Al Bidwawi said:“In alignment with the directives of our wise leadership, today we proudly celebrate the graduation of a new cohort of real estate brokers-a milestone that strengthens the competitiveness of Dubai's real estate market and reinforces its role as a key driver of the national economy. This achievement is the result of the successful collaboration between Dubai Land Department and ThinkProp Institute. Over 500 participants have been trained to be key players in an advanced, innovative real estate ecosystem. Their contribution will support the qualitative transformation we strive to achieve. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to ThinkProp Institute and our private sector partners, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to launching initiatives that foster sustainable development and strengthen Dubai's position as a global leader in real estate.”

Coordination and Effective Communication Among Partners:

Dr Adeeb Al Afeefi emphasised that the success of real estate development in the UAE relies on effective coordination and communication among relevant entities to enhance integration and achieve national goals. He highlighted that current real estate indicators reflect remarkable growth and prosperity, underscoring significant opportunities for advancement in the sector:“The excellence of Emiratis in the real estate sector, enriched by their values and national culture, represents a unique element that increases international investors' confidence and the appeal of the UAE market. We encourage them to maintain continuous engagement with Dubai Land Department, Abu Dhabi Real Estate Center, or the relevant real estate government entities in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to leverage the rapid system and service advancements, which provide distinctive opportunities for success.”

Jasem Al Hosani said:“ThinkProp Institute is one of the small-scale projects owned by Advanced Real Estate Services; however, its impact on the community and the real estate sector is immense. Thanks to our wise leadership and esteemed officials' support, we have become part of this valuable initiative, enabling 500 Emiratis to take their first steps toward success in this sector.” He added that“the Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme contributes to empowering Emiratis to become key players in the market. We are committed to working together every step of the way to support their aspirations locally and globally, ensuring they represent their country in the best possible way before international investors.”

Unified Vision for Excellence:

The Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme is a practical embodiment of the wise leadership's vision to integrate Emiratis into the private sector, particularly the real estate sector, to enhance national competitiveness. This Programme also aligns with the broad objectives of supporting sustainable development and fostering strategic partnerships, positioning Dubai and the UAE among the global real estate leaders.