Baby John Actress Keerhthy Suresh Gets Irked By Paparazzi Dosa Jibe. Watch Viral Video To Know What Happened Next

Despite news to Bollywood, Keerthy Suresh is a popular name in the Tamil and Telugu industries, as she has acted opposite to almost all the Tollywood stars. Now she is making her debut with Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John , which is a remake of the 2016 superhit Tamil film 'Theri'.

She was recently in Mumbai and was snapped by paparazzi, but she was left annoyed.

Here's what happened?

Earlier on Friday, Keerthy was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai and then posing for the paparazzi. In a bid to get her attention, some shutterbugs referred to her as 'Kriti' instead of 'Keerthy'.

Soon after this, she corrected paparazzi and told them about her correct name.“Kriti nahi Keerthy," News18 quoted her as saying.

This she may have forgiven, but one of the paparazzi called her 'Dosa' – a South Indian dish – which made her more annoyed.

Not able to control the annoyance, she gave a befitting reply to the paparazzi and said,“Keerthy dosa nahi, Keerthy Suresh. Aur dosa mujhe pasand hai (I'm not Keerthy dosa but Keerthy Suresh. But I like dosa)."

Here's the video:

On the personal front, Keerthy Suresh married her longtime beau Antony on 12 December. The two held a traditional South Indian wedding in Goa.

About Baby John:

Baby John is a Hindi adaptation of Atlee's 2016 Tamil blockbuster starring Thalapathi Vijay, 'Theri'.

It has been directed by Kalees, who kept plot of the movie to almost the same as the original movie. Varun stars in the dual roles of police inspector Satya Verma and John, his alter ego. "Baby John " is presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios and produced by A for Apple Studios and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios. Apart from Varun, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh and Jackie Shroff round out the cast of the film.

