'What I Earned In 1 Year On X Equals Ten Years As Youtuber': Gad Saad's Revelation Sparks Debate. Elon Musk Responds

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Gad Saad, Canadian psychologist and author, recently shared on X (formerly Twitter) that he has made as much money on X (formerly Twitter) in one year as he did in 10 years on YouTube. His post praised X as a superior for discussing and spreading ideas, claiming it surpassed all other platforms combined in terms of success.

Saad wrote,“I have made roughly as much money on @X this year than I did in 10 years on @YouTube. It is amazing how superior this platform is to all others combined (if your goal is to discuss and spread ideas).”

In response, tech billionaire and X owner Elon Musk replied simply with,“Cool.”

Social Media reactions to Gad Saad's X earnings revelation

Gad Saad 's recent revelation about earning in one year on X what he made in ten years as a YouTuber has sparked a lively debate on social media, with users expressing a range of reactions.

One user remarked, "Are you serious?? I would like to see the breakdown of that income. Not that I don't believe, but to see the path that you used." Another user inquired, "How have you made the money, sir?" asking for a clearer understanding of Saad's income sources on the platform.

Many others expressed curiosity about the specifics of Saad's earnings. "Let's see the numbers," one user wrote, while another asked, "How many engagements/$$? I want to figure out how it works."

A user found Saad's experience reflective of their own goals. "Interesting times indeed because such is my goal too," said the user, acknowledging the growing potential of X. Meanwhile, another user commented, "It would be great to see who is making a lot of money on X and the content they are posting."

One user voiced surprise, stating, "That's surprising. Everyone else I've come across is having it the other way around," suggesting that others have not seen the same level of success on X. However, a different opinion was shared by a user who noted, "X is good for big accounts but very hard to make your place under the sun."

The conversation also touched on the platform's monetization structure, with one user suggesting, "Elon, it would behoove those who are growing and building content to understand more clearly how X success works. Could there be more forthcoming details on how that is calculated?"

Some users were impressed with X's evolving monetization model. "The YouTube and Ad/Click model seems to have evolved into something new on X. Now, not only are there direct monetization opportunities from X itself, but you can also earn by offering reasonably priced subscriptions for quality content," one comment explained.

In contrast, another user shared their personal experience, saying, "I know the feeling! It was so freeing to leave my company and just solely work by creating content on X."

Finally, one user praised X for its impact on online engagement, writing, "That's incredible! X has truly transformed the way we connect, discuss, and share ideas."

These diverse reactions highlight the ongoing interest and discussion around X's role in content creation and monetization.

