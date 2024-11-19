Over 1,000 Private Jet Users Speak In New, Just-Released Consumer Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The 395-page report from Private Jet Card Comparisons covers fractional ownership, jet cards, memberships, and on-demand charter.

The 395-page report includes what private users want when buying, what they bought, how sustainability and other issues factor in decision-making

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The most comprehensive research on private aviation consumers contains more trend data and insights into key jet card and fractional providers than ever before. Over 1,000 private users and consumers considering private aviation provide the basis for the findings outlined in The Jet Card Report by Private Jet Card Comparisons 2024/25 .The fourth annual edition provides a road map for companies that sell fractional ownership, jet cards, memberships, on-demand charter, and jet-sharing programs.The research is also critical for companies that sell services to jet card, membership, and fractional providers. Brokers and operators contemplating programmatic offerings also benefit.Investors and analysts in business aviation will find the research helpful in assessing the market and understanding how consumers view the products and providers.Over 800 Decider Custom Analysis requests and survey responses from 594 Private Jet Card Comparisons paid subscribers to provide the data.Decider Custom Analysis requests are what subscribers want when they are in the buying process. The requests are from September 2023 through August 2024. The annual survey was conducted in the field from mid-July through mid-September to ensure that singular news events did not impact the results. Results are projectable within a +/- 2% margin of error.TABLE OF CONTENTSPART 1 – WHAT PRIVATE AVIATION BUYERS WANTSection 1 – What they want – Overview(Repeated in Sections 2 through 14)1.0 Overview1.1 How many hours do you expect to fly in the next 12 months?1.1 a Do you expect to fly privately 50+ hours per year for the next 3 years?1.2 What type of aircraft do you want?1.2.a Open to Turboprop Flyers – Also Use1.2.b Very Light Jet Flyers – Also Use1.2.c Light Jet Flyers – Also Use1.2.d Midsize Jet Flyers – Also Use1.2.e Super Midsize Jet Flyers – Also Use1.2.f Large Cabin Flyers – Also Use1.3 What's the minimum lead time before departure you want to book flights?1.4 Are your plans likely to change in the last 72 hours?1.5 Are you flexible to avoid peak days by moving your trip date?1.5.a How many days are you willing to move your trip to avoid peak days/blackout dates?1.5.b What are the reasons you avoid peak days?- Flexible departure; Surcharges; Longer booking/cancelation window1.6 Do you want to upgrade or downgrade the size of the aircraft based on need?1.7 What type of pricing do you want?- Dynamic; Fixed/Capped; Unsure1.8 Do you ever need more than one airplane at the same time?1.9 Are you open to flying turboprops to save money?1.10 Do you require a fully enclosed toilet?1.11 Are you open to working with boutique/smaller providers?1.12 Will you be flying unaccompanied minors?1.13 Do you need guaranteed WiFi?1.14 Are you interested in shared private flights/buying individual seats on private jet flights?1.15 Are you bringing pets?Section 2 – Focus on the Very Light Jet FlyerSection 3 – Focus on the Light Jet FlyerSection 4 – Focus on the Midsize Jet FlyerSection 5 – Focus on the Super Midsize Jet FlyerSection 6 – Focus on the Large Cabin Jet FlyerSection 7 – Opportunities for the Turboprop marketSection 8 – Opportunities for Boutique/Small ProvidersSection 9 – The Last-Minute Flyer – 24-hour call-out lessSection 10 – The Planners -Book at least 7 days in advanceSection 11 – The Connected Flyer – Must Have WiFiSection 12 – Flight SharingSection 13 – The 50+ hour flyerSection 14 – The Entry Flyer – 15 hours or less in the next 12 monthsPART 2 – WHAT THEY BOUGHT, THEIR EXPERIENCES AND FUTURE PLANS15.1 Newcomers – How do you expect your private flying to change after post-Covid?15.2 Existing Flyers – How do you expect your private flying to change post-Covid?15.3 All Flyers – Post-COVID-19 flying compared to prior pre-COVID-1915.4 How have airline and airport delays and cancelations impacted your use of private aviation?15.5.a Impact of Airport Delays and Cancelations – Considering Private Aviation15.5.b Reasons to Choose Private Aviation – All Flyers15.5.c Reasons to Choose Private Aviation – Considering Private Aviation15.5 Reasons to fly privately15.5.a Reasons to Fly Privately – New Flyers15.5.b Reasons to Fly Privately – Pre-Covid-Flyers15.5.c Reasons to Fly Privately – Considering Private Aviation15.6 What are your current private aviation solutions?15.6a Fractional Owners – What are your current private aviation solutions?15.6b Whole Aircraft Owners – What are your current private aviation solutions?15.7 Approximately how much was the deposit of your last jet card/membership purchase15.8 Satisfaction with Current Provider15.8a Satisfaction with Current Provider - Had Service Issues15.8b Satisfaction with Current Provider - Fractional Ownership Users15.9 As private flying has reached record levels in the past year, have you experienced any delays, cancelations, or service lapses?15.10 Are you considering changing providers?15.10.a New Flyers15.10.b Pre-Covid Flyers15.10.c Fractional Ownership Users15.10.d Had Service Issues15.11 Which of the following are most impacting your decision to seek another private aviation provider?15.12 What was negotiated?15.13 By how many days would you move your flight to get a 10% discount on your flight price?15.13.a Considering Private Aviation15.14 Financial Stability of Providers15.14.a Considering Private Aviation15.14.b Fractional Ownership Users15.15 All Flyers: Importance of Sustainability Programs when Choosing and Program15.15.a Considering Private Aviation15.15.b Fractional Ownership15.16 Personal Financial Outlook15.16.a Lifestyle Interests15.17 Provider Engagement15.18 Total Active Jet Card/Fractional Customers15.19 First-Time Jet Card/Fractional Customers15.20 Considered, But Didn't Purchase15.21 Pipeline (Didn't buy/Still considering for the future)15.22 Leavers: % of clients who left a provider as a % of total clientsSection 15 – Section II15.23 What is your overall satisfaction level with your current provider(s)?15.24 Over the past 12 months, have you experienced any delays, cancelations, or service lapses?15.25 Are you considering changing providers?15.26 Which of the following are most impacting your decision to seek another private aviation provider (Five largest)?15.27 Historical Satisfaction15.27.a NetJets15.27.b Sentient Jet15.27.c Wheels Up15.27.d FlyExclusive15.27.e Flexjet15.28 – Analysis of Key Issues15.28 – AI Analysis of Comments15.28.a Benefits for Private Aviation15.28.b Impact of Airlines and Airports For Private Jet Usage15.28.c Financial and Stability Concerns15.28.d What Was Negotiated15.28.e Sustainability Comments15.28.f Full Private Jet Owners Speak15.28.g Ad Hoc Charter Comments15.28.h How Are Price Increases Impacting Consumers15.29 – Analysis of Flight Provider Comments15.29.a NetJets15.29.b Sentient Jet15.29.c Wheels Up15.29.d FlyExclusive15.29.e Flexjet15.29.f Nicholas Air15.29.g XO15.29.h Jet Linx15.29.i Jets15.29.j Magellan Jets15.29.k OneFlight International15.29.l PlaneSense15.29.m Fly Alliance15.29.n VistaJet15.29.o AirshareFor more information about the report, CLICK HERE .ABOUT PRIVATE JET CARD COMPARISONSPrivate Jet Card Comparisons is a consumer buyer's guide subscription service incorporating private aviation programs, from on-demand charter and jet sharing to jet cards, memberships, and fractional ownership. Its database includes over 500 program options from over 80 providers with over 40,000 data points updated regularly-over 150 times in 2024. Subscribers compare programs by over 65 variables, saving time and enabling them to buy confidently. QUICK COMPARE FLIGHT PRICING is the industry's only pricing calculator that allows users to compare all-in flight costs for providers head-to-head. Paid subscribers – Members - have access to the database and can request DECIDER CUSTOM ANALYSIS Reports when they need to identify the solutions and programs that best fit their flying needs. Private Jet Card Comparisons enables subscribers to save time and buy confidently .

