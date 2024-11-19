One Killed, Two Injured In Russian Strikes On Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 35-year-old man was killed, and two others were in a Russian artillery strike on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

Kherson Regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin announced this in a Telegram post , according to Ukrinform.

"Unfortunately, the Russian claimed the life of another resident of the Kherson region. In the Dniprovskyi district, a 35-year-old man was killed in an artillery strike," Prokudin said.

He added that the man succumbed to fatal blast injuries.

The attack also injured two people, a man and a woman.