Periscope Equity Acquires Reptrak

(MENAFN- PRovoke) BOSTON - Reputation intelligence firm RepTrak has been acquired by Periscope Equity in a move aimed at accelerating the company's growth and innovation.



Chicago-based Periscope specializes in founder-led, tech companies. Before Periscope, Catalyst Investors owned a majority of RepTrak.



In announcing the deal, RepTrak said the acquistion will enable the company to advance the through initiatives including enhancing its data visualization platform for an improved user experience; strengthening client relationships and strategic partnerships; broadening solutions to serve a wider range of executives; scaling industry-specific, multi-country programs; and incorporating AI to boost functionality and advisory capabilities.



"This partnership with Periscope represents an exciting milestone for us. With their support, we're well-positioned to accelerate innovation and enhance our offerings to meet the evolving needs of our clients,"

said CEO Mark Sonders.

"This investment strengthens our leadership position in the industry, empowering us to drive greater impact and deliver unmatched value within the marketplace."



Founded 20 years ago, RepTrak provides reputational data and insights used by companies in their reputational management. The company generates more than 6 million individual company rankings a year.



“Our founders wrote the seminal book on reputation and since then we've built a legacy of driving innovation in reputation intelligence,” said Stephen Hahn, executive VP of strategy and global enterprise growth.“And now following this acquisition, we'll have a golden opportunity to rewrite the future by pioneering new frontiers of reputation measurement and management for CCOs, and beyond.”

