Sybiha In U.S.: Ukraine Will Not Accept Any Compromises On Its Sovereignty Or Territories

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) While continuing its difficult fight for life, Ukraine will not accept any initiative with partial solutions that involve compromises on its or territorial integrity.

Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha said this in a speech at a meeting of the U.S. Helsinki Commission in Washington on Tuesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We in Ukraine know that in a situation of existential fight for life, there is no half-solution. Half measures only bring half results. And in life-or-death situations, a half solution is death, not life," Sybiha said.

He emphasized that the situation in Ukraine is not just a conflict between two states, it is aggression by one state against another.

"There can be no draw here," the minister said.

Sybiha also emphasized that in the current situation, there can be no alternative to the Peace Ukrainian Formula and the restoration of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

"When facing such a brutal and lawless regime as Putin's Russia, there can be no alternative to peace through strength. Ukraine will not accept any initiative that suggests compromises on our sovereignty or territorial integrity. We will not accept any initiative developed without our participation. Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,” the minister said.

He continued that Ukrainians would not accept any "land for peace" deals. According to him, such ideas will only mean leaving millions of people in the hands of the aggressor and subject to genocide, torture and oppression.

"Furthermore, rewarding Russia with territorial gains will not restore peace, but instead provoke further aggression. This is appeasement, not peace. Appeasement has never worked in the past and will not work now," Sybiha said.

Meanwhile, according to him, Russia shows no intention to restore peace and instead continues to speak the language of ultimatums and attack Ukraine every day and night.

"Only strong and decisive steps will force the aggressor to accept a just peace. We need to raise the price of this war for Putin to the level where he understands that he cannot continue his aggression," he said.

Sybiha stressed that the Ukrainian people are paying the highest price for this war, but the price of appeasement will be even higher for the entire world. That is why Ukraine and the world need real peace, not peace at any cost, he said.

"Let's stand united and strong. Let's act together to protect our shared values, enshrined in the Helsinki Final Act and other fundamental documents," Sybiha said.