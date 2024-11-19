Qatar Calls On Developed Countries To Fulfil Commitment In Reforming Climate-Related Financing Systems

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Baku: The State of Qatar called today on developed countries to fulfill their commitments regarding climate change, including reforming international financing systems and building on the achievements of previous COP summits. The country reaffirmed its efforts to protect the environment and combat climate change, highlighting sustainability as one of the pillars of its Qatar National Vision 2030.

In Qatar's address to the 29th of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework on Climate Change (UNFCCC), held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from November 11 to 22, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change HE Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie emphasized that climate change remains one of the most significant challenges facing the world, particularly developing nations. He noted Qatar's submission of its updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in 2021, which detailed its achievements and future plans to address climate change.

His Excellency highlighted the launch of the 2024-2030 Strategy by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, aimed at achieving a sustainable and balanced environment in line with development goals, fostering institutional and community collaboration, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030. The strategy also focuses on raising environmental awareness.

HE noted that the State of Qatar has launched its National Climate Change Action Plan, comprising hundreds of measures aimed at mitigating emissions and adapting to the impacts of climate change. This plan is underpinned by strict governance standards to monitor progress and address future challenges through 2030 and beyond. Additionally, His Excellency stressed that the State of Qatar is bolstering investments in renewable energy projects.

HE Dr. Al Subaie said that one of the more significant initiatives was the Qatar National Renewable Energy Strategy, in addition to major solar energy projects aimed at reducing the nation's carbon footprint. That's on top of the Tarsheed program, which has been instrumental in enhancing energy efficiency across various sectors. Internationally, the State of Qatar continues its role as a reliable supplier of clean energy by producing highly efficient liquefied natural gas (LNG), a low-carbon energy source.

HE the Minister also highlighted Qatar's tangible progress in sectors such as electricity, water, infrastructure, and transportation. Key achievements include the operation of the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram as part of a sustainable public transport system and the replacement of over 70% of public transport buses with electric buses. Qatar also set a milestone by hosting the first carbon-neutral FIFA World Cup in 2022, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability across all levels. Furthermore, Qatar operates a sophisticated national air quality monitoring network, ensuring compliance with the highest environmental protection standards.

In conclusion, HE Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie reiterated Qatar's consistent emphasis on the importance of international cooperation to address the climate crisis. Qatar reaffirms its commitment to the Paris Agreement and pledges to continue its active role in supporting international efforts to combat climate change, ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.