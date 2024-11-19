Miller: U.S. Sees Ukraine's Future As Independent And Democratic Nation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States envisions Ukraine's future as an independent, country aligned with the West, regardless of the ultimate outcome of the war with Russia.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said this at a briefing in Washington on Tuesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Whatever the ultimate outcome of this war, we continue to believe that Ukraine's future is a future that is rooted in the West, as an independent, democratic country," he said.

At the same time, he stressed that this is something that Vladimir completely opposes.

Miller said that Russia's future will continue to be one that is incredibly weakened as a result of Putin's disastrous decision.

"Whatever happens with the outcome of this war, it has already been a massive strategic failure for Russia: hundreds of thousands of casualties, an economy that has been weakened," Miller said.