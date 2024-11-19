Ukrainian, Danish Pms Discuss Construction Of Shelters In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Denys Shmyhal discussed cooperation in the of shelters in Ukraine with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen and invited Denmark to join a civil protection coalition.

Shmyhal shared details of the meeting in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Shmyhal said he had thanked Denmark for steadfast assistance during the full-scale Russian invasion, highlighting the announcement of a new, 22nd aid package worth EUR 130 million.

"Denmark is the first country to allocate funds for already concluded contracts for the production of Ukrainian weapons. We hope that other partners will follow this example, as it helps not only the Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces, but also the Ukrainian defense industry," Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal also invited Denmark to join the civil protection coalition that Ukraine launched in partnership with Finland.

"Denmark is providing significant support in the restoration of the Mykolaiv region, and we expect the same fruitful cooperation in the construction of shelters," he said.

The discussions also covered Ukraine's progress on reforms, European integration, and its aspirations for NATO membership.

"We thank Denmark for its consistent support in these areas," Shmyhal said.