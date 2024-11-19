Russians Deploy Pantsir S-1 Air Defense Systems Outside Black Sea Fleet's Divers School In Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Near Sevastopol-based near divers school of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, the invaders keep a Pantsir S-1 air defense system, which protects the facility, as well as an oil depot, a tank training ground, and an airfield.

This was reported by the ATESH partisan movement, Ukrinform reports.

During a reconnaissance mission near the Kamyshev and Kozacha bays, local guerillas spotted Russian military observation points and firing positions set up to fight off drones.

Also, near the divers school of the Black Sea Fleet, a Pantsir S-1 air defense system is observed.

According to partisans, the system has been deployed to protect an oil depot, a combat dolphins training center, a divers school, ammunition depots and logistical hubs of the 810th Marine Brigade, as well as a tank training ground and an airfield.

Invaders digging trenches along occupied Crimea's Yevpatoria coast, bracing for possible Ukrainian attack

"Locating and neutralizing” such air defense systems can significantly change the course of military operations," partisans believe.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russians are building up defenses against kamikaze drones to bring their warships back to the base in Sevastopol.

Title photo is illustrative