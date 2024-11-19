Muenster Milling Company Announces Ryan James As Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jim Holdrieth, CEO of Muenster MillingDENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Muenster Milling Company ("Muenster"), a leading of freeze-dried and extruded pet food, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan James as its new Chief Revenue Officer."We are very excited to welcome Ryan to the Muenster team as we strive to be the preferred supplier of freeze-dried meals, treats, and inclusions to pet brands and retailers," said Jim Holdrieth, CEO of Muenster Milling. "Ryan is a talented commercial executive with significant experience in contract manufacturing and private brands. He has scaled and built private label programs with leading retailers across every channel. Furthermore, he has decades of consumer packaged goods (CPG) experience across pet and other consumer categories that will be useful to our customers who lean on us for innovation and insights. He also has deep domain expertise in pet nutrition from complete and balanced meals to treats."Ryan James brings over 30 years of experience in sales leadership, having most recently served as Senior Vice President of Sales at Simmons Pet Food. During his tenure, he led the sales and commercial team through a period of substantial growth in the wet pet food segment. Prior to Simmons, Ryan held leadership roles at Kimberly-Clark and Electronic Arts.This addition to Muenster's executive team comes shortly after the completion of the company's new vertically integrated freeze-drying facility in Denton, Texas, which became operational in March 2024.About Muenster Milling CompanyFounded in 1932, Muenster Milling is a manufacturer of freeze-dried pet food, treats, and inclusions, as well as kibble. The company provides contract manufacturing and private label solutions for leading brands and retailers. For more information, visit .

