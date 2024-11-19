U.S. News & World Report's 2025 Best Nursing Homes Names Franciscan Community, St. Joseph Village Among Best In Illinois

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Our has served older adults for 130 years, and this national recognition is a reflection of the outstanding work done by the associates at the community.” - Regina Umanskiy, President and CEO, Franciscan MinistriesCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chicago, Ill – 11/18/2024 – Franciscan Community, St. Joseph Village has been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for 2025 by U.S. News & World Report.



Since 2009, U.S. News' annual Best Nursing Homes ratings have assisted American families in need of either short-term rehabilitation or long-term care for themselves or a loved one.



St. Joseph Village earned its U.S. News Best Nursing Home status by achieving a rating of“High Performing,” the highest possible rating, for Skilled Nursing/Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care. U.S. News gives the designation of Best Nursing Home only to those that satisfy U.S. News' proprietary assessment of consistent performance in quality measures.



“We are honored to have St. Joseph Village recognized as the best in the country,” said Franciscan Ministries President and CEO, Regina Umanskiy.“Our Ministry has served older adults for 130 years, and this national recognition is a reflection of the outstanding work done by the associates at the community and the commitment to our Mission of Celebrating Life and Serving with Joy.”



For the 2025 edition, U.S. News evaluated nearly 15,000 nursing homes on patient and resident outcomes, such as infection rates; staffing levels; health inspection results and other indicators of quality.



“U.S. News' Best Nursing Homes ratings put patient well-being at the forefront and provide families with the objective information they need to make confident decisions about their loved ones' care,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News.“These annual ratings recognize U.S. nursing homes that deliver high-quality care, earning consistent positive outcomes, and support American families in finding local nursing homes that prioritize safety and well-being.”



To calculate the Best Nursing Homes ratings, U.S. News evaluated each nursing home's performance using a variety of quality measures obtained from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The U.S. News methodology factors data such as resident care, safety and outcomes. Both short- and long-term ratings include data on nurse staffing, use of antipsychotic drugs and success in preventing ER and hospital visits. The long-term care rating also includes measures of whether a home changed ownership and how well it was staffed on weekends.



For more information, visit USNews and explore #BestNursingHomes on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.



About Franciscan Ministries

Franciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago is a mission-driven, nonprofit Catholic senior living organization offering independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation, memory care and community-based services. In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services, a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization that designs, develops, markets and operates a multi-brand portfolio of upscale senior living communities. Our charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter; and providing scholarships and educational support for students attending all-girls Catholic high schools in the Chicagoland area. For more information visit franciscanministries or call (331) 318-5200.



About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

Patrick Schuerer/Franciscan Ministries

Franciscan Ministries

+1 331-318-5130

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.