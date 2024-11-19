Puntacana Resort Launches Tropical Living: Dream Houses In Punta Cana At Rizzoli Bookstore

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A visual tour of the most iconic homes at Puntacana Resort

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Puntacana Resort celebrated the launch of Tropical Living: Dream Houses in Punta Cana, edited by Naty Abascal with a foreword by Anna Wintour, a publication that explores the most beautiful residential projects at Puntacana Resort. The event, held at the iconic Rizzoli bookstore on Broadway, brought together architecture, design, and Caribbean history enthusiasts, along with owners and stakeholders from Puntacana Resort.

The event was hosted by Paola Rainieri de Díaz, CMO of Grupo Puntacana, who highlighted the emotional significance of the book. "This book was born out of love, and it is a tribute to the 55-year history of Puntacana, showcasing not only the most beautiful homes but also the original architecture of the region," stated Paola Rainieri.

Tropical Living: Dream Houses in Punta Cana narrates the evolution of the Puntacana Resort complex, from its beginnings to its transformation into a world-renowned luxury destination. Through stunning photographs by renowned Milanese photographer Guido Taroni, the book highlights how the homes in this Caribbean paradise seamlessly integrate with the natural landscape.

The book also emphasizes the influence of figures like Oscar de la Renta, who not only contributed to the architectural design of the region but also played a key role in the social and cultural growth of the community. In its pages, personalities such as Anna Wintour reflect on the legacy of de la Renta, who promoted educational and social initiatives that continue to transform the region.

The thirteen homes featured in the book reflect a diversity of architectural styles, ranging from Asian tropical to Spanish colonial, blending uniquely with the Caribbean environment. These projects are the result of the work of renowned architects and designers, including Oscar de la Renta himself.

During the evening, guests enjoyed music in tribute to the Dominican Republic, creating a tropical atmosphere in the heart of New York. Throughout the evening, attendees had the opportunity to explore the beautiful homes of Puntacana Resort and discuss the details that make this destination so unique. It was also an occasion to strengthen bonds among those who have been key to the history of Puntacana and to honor the individuals who have contributed to the development and success of this paradise over the years.

Tropical Living: Dream Houses in Punta Cana* is available for purchase on Amazon, eBay, Casa Cuesta bookstore Dominican Republic, and at the Rizzoli bookstore on Broadway, New York.



About Puntacana Resort

Puntacana Resort is a low-density destination with over 50 years of experience, committed to the development of luxury tourism in the Dominican Republic. Located just minutes from Punta Cana International Airport, it boasts three miles of beautiful white-sand beaches, 45 world-class golf holes, and is home to the first PGA Tour in the Dominican Republic, making it a leading resort in the Caribbean.

The property features 8 residential communities, a luxury spa, the Ojos Indígenas Ecological Reserve, the Oscar de la Renta Tennis Center, and the hotels Tortuga Bay, The Westin Puntacana, and Four Points by Sheraton Puntacana Village.

Instagram: @puntacanaresort | Facebook: @Puntacanaresortandclub



Website:

About Rizzoli

Rizzoli New York joined the ranks of the United States' most prestigious institutions when it first opened Rizzoli Bookstore on Fifth Avenue in 1964. Its iconic New York building became the center of the company's national expansion, adding new bookstores across the country, and in 1974, it established a distinguished publishing house recognized today for its high-quality illustrated books. Rizzoli has become a leader in the fields of fashion, interior design, gastronomy, art, architecture, and photography. Rizzoli International Publications distributes various publishers worldwide, maintaining the Rizzoli Bookstore, which offers a unique selection of fiction and nonfiction literature in Italian, French, and Spanish-a rare find in New York City.

