Zelensky, Frederiksen Inspect Ukrainian Long-Range Drones Procured With Denmark's Support

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime of Denmark Mette Frederiksen met with Ukrainian manufacturers of long-range drones and the who operate them.

That is according to the president's press service , Ukrinform reports.

The leaders were briefed on the technical characteristics of these means of destruction, as well as the specifics of their use.

In particular, Volodymyr Zelensky and Mette Frederiksen were shown long-range drones, which are procured according to the Danish model: funds are provided for contracts already concluded between the State Enterprise“Defense Procurement Agency” and manufacturers.

“Denmark is a friend we can truly rely on. Together, we are defending the lives of Ukrainians. Together, we are producing weapons for Ukraine. And together, we are working on recovery from the destruction caused by this war,” Zelensky emphasized.

The President noted that all Nordic countries have already joined the model initiated by Ukraine and Denmark.

“More than a billion dollars have been invested by partners into our industries. Drones, missiles, artillery - the scale is impressive,” he added.

Frederiksen stated that investment in Ukraine's defense industry is needed to counter brutal Russian aggression.

“For me, it is important that our own industry can come to Ukraine, learn from your experience. Learn from your ability to expand and develop your production lines. You are speeding up and scaling up – it is important for Ukraine. But today it is important for all of us,” the Prime Minister stressed.

Zelensky also presented state awards to military and civilian personnel who have made significant contributions to the development of Ukraine's defense industry and the creation of high-tech products under martial law.

As Ukrinform reported, Volodymyr Zelensky said that Denmark would provide a new military aid package for Ukraine.

Photo: President's Office