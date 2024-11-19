Petco Makes 'Gotcha Day' Even Easier And More Affordable With New Industry-Leading 'Welcome To The Family' Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Developed in partnership with expert veterinary, training and grooming teams, the "Welcome to the Family" program features free in-store booklets providing dog and cat parents with guidance, resources and up to $285* in savings on new pet essentials and services

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco today announced a new "Welcome to the Family" program for pet parents bringing home a new pet. Available at Petco pet care centers nationwide starting next week, the free booklets for both dogs and cats will feature practical guidance and shopping checklists for pet parents created by Petco's expert veterinary, training and grooming teams, plus exclusive discounts on pet services and essentials from top brands.

From offering nutrition and supplies for every unique need and budget to preventative veterinary care, grooming and positive dog training, Petco helps make it a smooth transition for both the pet and the family.

"Welcoming a new pet home is a celebratory, meaningful time for pet parents, yet it's also overwhelming in many ways," said Petco's Chief Veterinarian, Dr. Whitney Miller , DVM, MBA, DACVPM. "From understanding your pet's unique nutritional needs to preventative veterinary care and positive dog training, making it a smooth transition for both the pet and the family is so important, and we're here to help pet parents, every step of the way."

Petco offers the industry's only complete omnichannel ecosystem for pets – a one-stop destination with everything from services and nutrition to everyday essentials and on-trend products for the holidays and year-round, both in-store and online. To make it even easier and more affordable for pet parents to care for their pets' whole health, the Welcome to the Family booklets will include exclusive savings on Petco owned brands, including Reddy, WholeHearted, Youly, Leaps & Bounds, EveryYay, Good Lovin', So Phresh and Well & Good, as well as national brands, including ORIJEN, Ollie, Native Pet, KONG, Nature's Miracle, PetSafe, Sherpa, Skout's Honor, and more.

Dr. Miller's top tips for new pet parents include:



Set up the Home: Start pets off on the right paw with all the home essentials. Both dogs and cats will need a bed , bowls , plush toys , treat-dispensing toys and a properly sized carrier for transport or travel. Supplies such as a collar , harness and leash are key. Crate training is recommended for dogs, and cats will need litter and a litter box of their own, a scratching post and vertical space such as a cat tree . Pet parents should also consider an exercise pen or gate to allow their new pet to safely explore their environment and interact with existing pets in the home. Make sure to safety-proof the home by removing hazards such as small objects, toxic plants, medications and chemicals, and securing loose wires and cords.

Develop a Routine: Pets thrive on a daily routine. This includes a regular schedule for feeding, training, walks, playtime, naps and grooming . A consistent schedule creates a comforting sense of security for new pets of all ages and helps establish a healthy lifestyle.

Prepare for the Vet: Bring available medical records to the first veterinary appointment, and make sure regular check-ups are part of any pet's routine. Develop a strong, trusted relationship with a veterinarian and discuss a comprehensive pet health and wellness plan, including vaccinations; optimal nutrition based on size, breed and age; and appropriate activity level.

Feed Nutrition for Every Need and Budget: With the help of a veterinarian, select the appropriate food that meets each pet's specific dietary requirements and life stage, particularly if they have health restrictions or allergies. In addition to wet or dry food, consider supplements , multivitamins , digestive support and dental treats to support each pet's unique needs.

Train for Success: Positive reinforcement -based training is the best way to build good habits with a new pet and foster a strong bond between pet and pet parent. Training treats and verbal praise can help pet parents reward their cat or dog for desired behaviors. In addition, remember that potty accidents are a normal part of the adjustment period for a new pet, regardless of their life stage and previous training. A pet-safe stain and odor remover and potty pads can help with clean-up and containment.

Prioritize Mental Health: The first days in a new home can be stressful for a pet, so calming aids such as chews , collars , diffusers , weighted vests and puzzle toys can help reduce stress and anxiety during this time. Gradually introduce pets to new environments, people, and other animals. This process not only helps encourage positive interactions but also helps pets build confidence.

Plan for Long-Term Health and Safety: Petco's Vital Care membership for cats and dogs provides pet parents with affordable ways to invest in their pet's whole health with free and premier options that offer helpful resources and exclusive discounts on veterinary services, nutrition, grooming and more.



As a safety precaution, pet parents should ensure their pets are microchipped and their identification tags are up to date. Pet parents are also encouraged to register their pet on Petco Love Lost , a free national lost and found database that uses patented photo-matching technology to help reunite lost pets with their families. Additionally, all pets can benefit from health insurance because it makes both planned and unplanned trips to the veterinarian more affordable and accessible. Petco | Nationwide pet insurance is a customizable pet insurance offering designed to help families of all kinds and budgets care for their pets' immediate and long-term needs without worry.

The Welcome to the Family coupons are valid through November 2025. Pet parents must visit a Petco location to receive the booklets and redeem the coupons. For more pet health and wellness tips and resources, visit a Petco pet care center or petco .

*Savings calculated as of October 2024, based on the total average prices of products or services in all discounted offers. Actual savings may vary depending on use of discounted offers.

