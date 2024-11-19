Latigo Biotherapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Timothy P. Walbert As Board Chair

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Former Horizon Therapeutics chairman & CEO brings 30 years of biopharmaceutical experience

Walbert led recent of Horizon Therapeutics by Amgen for $28.3 billion

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Latigo Biotherapeutics ("Latigo"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing best-in-class non-opioid pain medicines that target pain at its source, today announced the appointment of Timothy P. Walbert as chair of its board of directors. With three decades of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, he brings extensive leadership and strategic expertise to Latigo. Mr. Walbert replaces Nancy Stagliano, Ph.D., who will continue to remain as a board member.

Mr. Walbert most recently served as chairman, president, and chief executive officer (CEO) of Horizon Therapeutics, where he created and led the company through a transformative era that culminated in its acquisition by Amgen for $28.3 billion. Currently, he is a senior advisor at Amgen.

"Tim is an exceptional leader with a wealth of experience in biopharma that will be instrumental as we advance our pipeline of potential best-in-class non-opioid Nav1.8 inhibitors," said Nima Farzan, CEO of Latigo. "His proven track record in building successful biopharma companies and his commitment to patient-centered innovation align seamlessly with our mission to provide effective and safer alternatives for people suffering from acute and chronic pain."

Mr. Farzan added, "On behalf of Latigo's board of directors, I wish to thank Nancy for serving as board chair over the past four years. We look forward to having Nancy continue to provide her leadership and expert counsel as board member as we advance Latigo's programs."

"I am honored to join Latigo Biotherapeutics as board chair and support the company's vision of addressing significant unmet needs in chronic and acute pain management," said Mr. Walbert. "Latigo's focus on pioneering non-opioid therapies resonates deeply with my commitment to advancing science-driven, patient-centered solutions."

Before his tenure at Horizon, Mr. Walbert served as president, CEO, and director of IDM Pharma Inc., leading the company to its acquisition by Takeda America Holdings in 2009. He also held senior positions at NeoPharm Inc., and Abbott (now AbbVie), where he led the global development and launch of HUMIRA®, a groundbreaking biologic for multiple indications. His earlier career includes key roles at G.D. Searle & Company, Merck & Co., and Wyeth, contributing to the launch and commercialization of many acute and chronic pain medicines, including CELEBREX®.

In addition to his executive experience, Mr. Walbert serves on the boards of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Century Therapeutics, Sagimet Biosciences, Odyssey Therapeutics and Cour Pharmaceuticals. He is a member of the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) Advisory Board, the Wall Street Journal CEO Council, and the board of trustees of Muhlenberg College, where he earned a bachelor of arts in business. His previous board experience includes Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Exicure (chairman), Assertio (chairman), Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp., XOMA Corporation, and Sucampo Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Walbert is also actively involved in the Economic Club of Chicago, the Commercial Club of Chicago, and the Civic Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago.

About Latigo Biotherapeutics

Latigo Biotherapeutics is a private clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative non-opioid pain medicines with potential best-in-class profiles that directly target the source of pain. Latigo's goal is to provide effective, rapid-acting pain relief without the risk of addiction. Latigo is supported by leading investors including Westlake Village BioPartners, 5AM Ventures, Foresite Capital, and Corner Ventures. For more information, please visit



