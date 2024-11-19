Indonesia To Study Brazil's Free Meal Program For Schoolchildren

(MENAFN- IANS) Jakarta, Nov 19 (IANS) Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto plans to send a team to Brazil to study the implementation of free meal programs for students.

"I have asked my team to arrange a meeting with Brazilian representatives. We will send a team to learn about the lunch program for children in Brazilian schools," the president said during the Indonesia-Brazil Business Forum held at the Copacabana Palace in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday local time, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the forum, Prabowo emphasised that the free lunch program for schoolchildren is a strategic initiative of his administration, highlighting the importance of learning from countries with successful experiences.

In addition to Brazil, Prabowo previously explored free meal programs for schoolchildren during a visit to China in April.