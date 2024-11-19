Cabinet Extends Decision To Exempt Fees On Export-Oriented Agricultural Goods

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 19 (Petra) - In its session held Tuesday, the Cabinet, headed by Prime Dr. Jaafar Hassan, approved extension of its previous decision, which grants a 75% fee exemption on agricultural and horticultural goods prepared for export, provided that the due amount is paid ahead of the end of December 31, 2024.The move aims to enable the Kingdom's agricultural sector to sustain its operations, preserve its employment opportunities, and support agricultural exports to increase its contribution to the national and thus growth rates, which aligns with the government's policies within the Economic Modernization Vision.The decision comes, in accordance with the Greater Amman Municipality' (GAM)'s Wholesale Markets System for Horticultural Products No. (169) of 2016.Additionally, the Council of Ministers decided to approve adoption of the government's Green Procurement Policy Document, amid efforts made by the Kingdom to reduce environmental damage and spur integration of green policies.The document aims to enhance reliance on green procurement policies by automating tender procedures and ditching paperwork, which reflects on boosting environmental safety and reducing climate change.On another level, the Cabinet decided to greenlight a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) and Oman's Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones in the field of economic and investment development of special economic estates.The memo aims to enhance the expertise transfer in the field of laws, regulations and procedures related to the management, operation and development of special economic zones, and exchange of data and information on the two countries' investment and trade flow.The Council also decided to approve the Kingdom's membership, represented by the National Cyber Security Center (NCSCJO), in the international arrangements for common standards.The move seeks to enhance Jordan's credibility in the cybersecurity field, facilitate mutual cooperation and recognition in the assessment and accreditation of cybersecurity products, ensure evaluation of information technology products and protection profiles (PP), based on "high and consistent" standards, and enhance these products' reliability.Furthermore, the step eyes to increase availability of IT products and assessed protection profiles and continuously improve effectiveness of the assessment process, certification and authentication bids for IT and PP items.