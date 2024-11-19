EU Election Observer Mission Commends Jordan's September Parliamentary Elections

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 19 (Petra) -- The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) released its final report Tuesday on Jordan's September 10 parliamentary elections, presenting 18 key recommendations to enhance the country's ongoing modernization efforts.At a press in Amman, Chief Observer and Member of the European Parliament, Zeljana Zovko, praised the election's efficient execution and highlighted several positive developments in Jordan's electoral framework."The were conducted with notable professionalism, featuring inclusive voter and candidate registration processes," Zovko stated. She particularly emphasized that most candidates expressed confidence in the Independent Election Commission's (IEC) impartiality.Key Highlights:- Increased gender quota representation in parliament- Successful implementation of new electoral technology- Smooth execution of electoral processes by the IEC- Positive legislative changes lowering candidate age requirements from 30 to 25 yearsThe EU mission, which deployed approximately 120 observers across Jordan between July 28 and September 29, noted that the country's legal framework substantially aligns with international democratic standards.The five-week campaign period saw diverse participation from various electoral lists and candidates, with authorities generally respecting freedom of assembly.However, the mission suggested improvements in transparency, particularly recommending greater access to vote tabulation processes for candidates and list representatives.Looking ahead, Zovko expressed confidence in Jordan's reform trajectory, stating that "the EU stands ready to support Jordanian stakeholders in implementing these recommendations to further strengthen the country's democratic processes."The observation mission was conducted at the invitation of Jordan's Independent Election Commission, marking another milestone in Jordan-EU cooperation on democratic governance.