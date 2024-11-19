Cabinet Approves Fee Waivers For Long-Expired Vehicle Licenses

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov.19 (Petra) -- The Cabinet, in a session led by Prime Jaafar Hassan, approved a new initiative to waive fees for with expired licenses for several years. This exemption will apply to any fines incurred up until December 31.Additionally, the measure includes waiving fees for vehicles that have been unlicensed for over a year, as well as any relevant re-licensing fees, all valid until the end of the year.This decision aims to reduce the burden on vehicle owners and streamline the process for re-licensing long-unlicensed vehicles. It also seeks to enhance road safety and ensure the well-being of the public.