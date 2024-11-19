Cabinet Approves Fee Waivers For Long-Expired Vehicle Licenses
Date
11/19/2024 2:02:11 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov.19 (Petra) -- The Cabinet, in a session led by Prime Minister
Jaafar Hassan, approved a new initiative to waive fees for vehicles
with expired licenses for several years. This exemption will apply to any fines incurred up until December 31.
Additionally, the measure includes waiving Acquisition
fees for vehicles that have been unlicensed for over a year, as well as any relevant re-licensing fees, all valid until the end of the year.
This decision aims to reduce the financial
burden on vehicle owners and streamline the process for re-licensing long-unlicensed vehicles. It also seeks to enhance road safety and ensure the well-being of the public.
MENAFN19112024000117011021ID1108903087
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.