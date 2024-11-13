Egypt's Foreign Minister Visits Beirut, Offers Support Amidst Israeli Attacks

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Badr Abdelatty visited Beirut on Wednesday, expressing solidarity with Lebanon and offering support in the wake of recent Israeli airstrikes. Abdelatty met with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, Druze leader Walid Jumblatt, and Lebanese chief Joseph Aoun, discussing Egypt's ongoing efforts to de-escalate the situation and provide humanitarian aid.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Mikati, Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's condemnation of the Israeli attacks, emphasising the country's commitment to Lebanon's and territorial integrity. He also highlighted Egypt's efforts to secure a ceasefire in both Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, calling it crucial for regional de-escalation.

“Egypt is deeply concerned about the escalating situation in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip,” said Abdelatty.“We are actively working with regional and international actors to end the violence and secure a lasting ceasefire.”

Abdelatty also expressed concern over the growing internal displacement crisis in Lebanon and the humanitarian consequences. He outlined Egypt's ongoing efforts to coordinate with international actors to increase aid to Lebanon.















“Egypt is unwavering in its support for Lebanon and its people during this challenging time,” said Abdelatty.

Egypt has also provided significant humanitarian aid to Lebanon, with Abdelatty announcing the delivery of a fourth shipment, including medical supplies, shelter materials, and food, under the direct instructions of the President of Egypt.

Abdelatty emphasised the importance of electing a president through national consensus and Lebanese ownership to address the ongoing presidential vacancy in Lebanon.

“Egypt supports the Lebanese institutions and believes that electing a president through a national consensus is crucial for Lebanon's stability,” said Abdelatty.

Prime Minister Mikati expressed his deep appreciation to the President of Egypt for his continuous support for Lebanon on both the political and humanitarian levels, praising Egypt's stance in support of Lebanon during this difficult period and for the new humanitarian aid shipment delivered today.

In meetings with Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri and Druze leader Walid Jumblatt, Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's strong opposition to Israeli aggression and reiterated its commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty. He condemned Israel's repeated violations of Lebanese territory, including the targeting of UNIFIL forces.

“Egypt calls for respect for Lebanese sovereignty and condemns all Israeli actions that violate Lebanon's territorial integrity,” said Abdelatty.“We are deeply concerned by the targeting of UNIFIL forces, which is a clear violation of international law.”

Abdelatty also discussed Egypt's ongoing efforts to secure an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza, and to de-escalate the situation in the region. He stressed the need for international cooperation to achieve a ceasefire and fully implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701, with all parties complying, and to support Lebanese institutions, particularly the Lebanese army.

In his meeting with Lebanese army chief Joseph Aoun, Abdelatty expressed Egypt's full support for all Lebanese state institutions, particularly the Lebanese army, commending its efforts to maintain Lebanon's stability.

“Egypt is unwavering in its support for Lebanon in the face of Israeli aggression, which violates Lebanese sovereignty in blatant violation of international law,” said Abdelatty.

He discussed Egypt's efforts to coordinate with regional and international actors to urgently achieve an immediate ceasefire, to implement Resolution 1701, and to empower the Lebanese army to enforce its control over the south, providing full support to the army.

At the end of his visit, Abdelatty escorted 294 Egyptian citizens and their families back to Egypt, who had been stranded in Lebanon due to the ongoing conflict. The Egyptians were flown back on an EgyptAir flight, which also carried the Foreign Minister back to Cairo. This brings the total number of Egyptians repatriated from Lebanon so far to 1177 through special EgyptAir flights.

The returning citizens expressed their deep gratitude to the President of Egypt and to the Egyptian government for ensuring their safe return to their homeland through special flights at the expense of the state, a clear testament to the Egyptian government's commitment to prioritising the welfare and safety of its citizens.

Abdelatty confirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to coordinate with all state agencies to provide all possible support to Egyptian citizens in Lebanon, both by including them in return flights to Egypt and by providing the various consular services that the Egyptian Embassy in Beirut continues to offer despite the difficult security situation in Beirut.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry's actions reflect a consistent effort to maintain diplomatic engagement with Lebanon, offering support and aid during a time of crisis. The minister's visits and discussions highlight the significant role that Egypt continues to play in promoting peace and stability in the region.



