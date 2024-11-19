Social Security Expands Maternity Insurance Programs For 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 19 (Petra) -- The Social Security Corporation announced the issuance of the Social Protection System related to maternity insurance for 2024, which came into effect upon its publication in the Official Gazette on Monday.In a press statement issued Tuesday, the Corporation detailed that the new system broadens the range of social protection programs offered. In addition to existing initiatives, including child care through nurseries, home care programs, and support for nursery operating costs, the system now encompasses provisions such as breastfeeding equipment support and healthcare allowances for insured pregnant women at Ministry of Health centers.The Corporation noted that additional programs could be introduced through decisions by the Cabinet, upon recommendations from the Corporation's Board of Directors, ensuring clarity on provisions and conditions governing these programs.Highlighting its significance, the Corporation stated that the expanded programs aim to strengthen social protection for women in the private sector, enhance their labor market stability, and promote economic participation. These measures are designed to support a safe and dignified work environment for women.Under the system, insured women can receive newborn care support for six months, equivalent to their monthly salary subject to insurance at the start of maternity leave. This allowance applies to care provided through nurseries or at home, with eligibility requiring submission of a claim after maternity leave and coverage of the child until 56 months of age.The child care allowance also offers JD25 per month of cash support for home care if the insured woman's salary at the start of maternity leave does not exceed JD1,000. For nursery care, the allowance is based on an inverse relationship with the mother's salary, ranging from JD60 per month for salaries up to JD300 to JD40 for salaries between JD500 and JD1,000.Nurseries can also apply for support to cover operational costs, provided they are accredited, comply with Social Security regulations, and ensure all staff are insured. The Corporation's contribution may include partial salary payments, capped at half the approved minimum wage, and contributions to workers' subscriptions under the Social Security Law for a maximum of 24 months.Existing beneficiaries nearing or exceeding the program's 24-month limit will receive extensions ranging from three months to the completion of their remaining eligibility period.A follow-up committee has been established within the Corporation to oversee the implementation of the system, address objections, and recommend adjustments.